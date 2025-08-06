Inter Miami Vs Pumas UNAM Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

No Messi for Inter Miami against Pumas
Do-or-die fixture for The Herons
Where and how to watch the match in India
Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami square off against Pumas on Wednesday (Thursday IST) in Fort Lauderdale with a Leagues Cup knockout berth on the line for either sides. The Herons are unbeaten in two games but will miss the services of Messi, who suffered an injury in their previous game against Necaxa.
Inter Miami defeated the Liga MX side via penalties with new signing Rodrigo de Paul stepping up with two assists as they rallied to beat Necaxa in the Leagues Cup after losing Messi to a hamstring injury in the opening minutes.
As for Pumas, their 3–2 win over Atlanta United thanks to a late brace from Coco Carrasquilla, will be in buoyant mood to take on the MLS side. However, they will be without the services of experience goalie Keylor Navas, who is suspended.
Inter Miami Vs Pumas - Predicted XIs
Inter Miami Predicted XI: Novo; Weigandt, Falcón, Luján, Alba; Busquets, Redondo; Allende, De Paul, Segovia; Suárez
Pumas Predicted XI: Parra; Bennevendo, Silva, Duarte, Angulo; Caicedo, Carrasquilla; López, Vite, Ruvalcaba; Martínez
Inter Miami Vs Pumas - Match Details
Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium: Chase Stadium
Date: Thursday, Aug. 7 (IST)
Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 5 am IST
Inter Miami Vs Pumas, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Inter Miami vs Pumas, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Inter Miami vs Pumas, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 7 August 2025 (IST) and will kick off at 5 AM.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Pumas, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Inter Miami vs Pumas, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.