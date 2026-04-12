Inter Miami Vs NY Red Bulls, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi And Co Play Out 2-2 Draw after Teenager Mehmeti's Late Goal

New York Red Bulls's Peter Stroud (8) battles for the ball with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Harrison, N.J. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York Red Bulls's Peter Stroud (8) battles for the ball with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Harrison, N.J. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II