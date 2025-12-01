Indian Football Crisis: Sports Minister To Meet AIFF, FSDL, Clubs On December 3 For Resolution - Report

The Sports Authority of India will reportedly host six separate meetings on December 3, featuring distinct discussions involving Indian Super League clubs, I-League clubs, and the national federation's former commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Football Crisis: Sports Minister To Meet AIFF, FSDL, Clubs On December 3 For Resolution
File photo of Union minister of youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court directed the sports ministry to intervene and help find a solution to Indian football crisis

  • Day-long series of meetings with Indian football representatives, where they can raise concerns and minister will give his suggestions

  • Sports minister previously met I-League representatives a few weeks ago

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya will reportedly hold a critical meeting with all Indian football stakeholders on Wednesday (December 3) to address the ongoing domestic league crisis. This pivotal gathering involves the All India Football Federation (AIFF), its former commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), and major clubs.

The Supreme Court (SC) directed the ministry to intervene and help find a solution, following persistent issues with the AIFF's commercial partnership affecting the Indian Super League (ISL). This important meeting aims for a constructive dialogue to resolve the prolonged deadlock within Indian football.

India finished last in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers group which had Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore. - AIFF
The Collapse No One Wants To Own: Indian Football At Its Most Shameful Hour

BY Sangmuan Hangsing

Indian Football's Commercial Partner Dilemma Intensifies

The current Indian football crisis began after the AIFF could not secure a new commercial partner. This struggle directly impacts the operation of its domestic leagues, including the top-tier ISL. SC instructed the ministry to step in and find a solution, and the ministry is fulfilling this directive.

A ministry source was quoted as saying in a PTI report, “This will be a day-long series of meetings with representatives of Indian football. They can raise their concerns and the minister will give his suggestions accordingly.”

Related Content
Related Content

FSDL, the entity which earlier owned and organised the ISL, informed the AIFF in July that it was keeping the league on hold. This decision stemmed from a lack of clarity regarding the renewal of their 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which concludes on December 8.

Supreme Court Directives And Key Stakeholder Engagement

Indian domestic football has grappled with multiple issues since FSDL’s decision to put the ISL on hold. Amid these struggles, a significant positive development came with the Supreme Court’s approval of the new AIFF constitution, drafted by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao. The report added that the apex court also took cognisance of important points Rao raised in his report to the top court.

The court apparently wants the government to help stakeholders resolve the deadlock, ensuring adherence to global practices as dictated by FIFA Statutes. The ministry outlined crucial attendees in a letter to the AIFF, stating: “The presence of all relevant stakeholders - ISL Clubs, Prospective Commercial Partners, FSDL, Broadcasters & OTT Platforms, I-League & Lower Division Clubs, etc. will be crucial for effective deliberation in the matter.”

The ministry asked the AIFF to coordinate stakeholder participation, adding, “It is also requested that representatives of Transaction Advisor, viz. KPMG India Services LLP may also be asked to attend all the meetings to provide required clarifications during the proposed meeting.”

Meetings Scheduled And Agenda

The report added that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will host six separate meetings on Wednesday, December 3. These meetings will feature distinct discussions involving ISL clubs, I-League clubs, and FSDL.

The sports minister previously met I-League representatives a few weeks ago. During that engagement, he urged all stakeholders to find an amicable solution to the existing Indian football crisis. The minister listened to their concerns and pressed for constructive dialogue among all parties to identify a clear path for the sport’s future.

The I-League clubs had, among other things, demanded a common league partner. They believe a single body should manage both the top-tier ISL and the two I-League divisions.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya Returns To Action In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy As Selectors Track His Fitness For South Africa T20I Series

  2. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  3. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Jammu And Kashmir Swing Bowler Making Waves In Domestic Cricket

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Embraces Pink-Ball Test As Debate With Joe Root Grows - Says, ‘Different Ball, Same Game’

  5. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. March Of Movements

  2. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  3. Vasant Kunj B-1 Residents Protest Against High-Rise Tower

  4. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Tens Of Thousands Rally Across Europe Demanding Justice Over Gaza War

  2. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  3. Venezuela Denounces Trump’s Airspace Warning As 'Colonialist Threat'

  4. Pak Punjab Police Claim To Arrest Indian National Who 'Crossed' Into Country In August

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution