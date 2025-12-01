Indian Football Crisis: Sports Minister To Meet AIFF, FSDL, Clubs On December 3 For Resolution - Report

Supreme Court directed the sports ministry to intervene and help find a solution to Indian football crisis
Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya will reportedly hold a critical meeting with all Indian football stakeholders on Wednesday (December 3) to address the ongoing domestic league crisis. This pivotal gathering involves the All India Football Federation (AIFF), its former commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), and major clubs.
The Supreme Court (SC) directed the ministry to intervene and help find a solution, following persistent issues with the AIFF's commercial partnership affecting the Indian Super League (ISL). This important meeting aims for a constructive dialogue to resolve the prolonged deadlock within Indian football.
Indian Football's Commercial Partner Dilemma Intensifies
The current Indian football crisis began after the AIFF could not secure a new commercial partner. This struggle directly impacts the operation of its domestic leagues, including the top-tier ISL. SC instructed the ministry to step in and find a solution, and the ministry is fulfilling this directive.
A ministry source was quoted as saying in a PTI report, “This will be a day-long series of meetings with representatives of Indian football. They can raise their concerns and the minister will give his suggestions accordingly.”
FSDL, the entity which earlier owned and organised the ISL, informed the AIFF in July that it was keeping the league on hold. This decision stemmed from a lack of clarity regarding the renewal of their 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which concludes on December 8.
Supreme Court Directives And Key Stakeholder Engagement
Indian domestic football has grappled with multiple issues since FSDL’s decision to put the ISL on hold. Amid these struggles, a significant positive development came with the Supreme Court’s approval of the new AIFF constitution, drafted by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao. The report added that the apex court also took cognisance of important points Rao raised in his report to the top court.
The court apparently wants the government to help stakeholders resolve the deadlock, ensuring adherence to global practices as dictated by FIFA Statutes. The ministry outlined crucial attendees in a letter to the AIFF, stating: “The presence of all relevant stakeholders - ISL Clubs, Prospective Commercial Partners, FSDL, Broadcasters & OTT Platforms, I-League & Lower Division Clubs, etc. will be crucial for effective deliberation in the matter.”
The ministry asked the AIFF to coordinate stakeholder participation, adding, “It is also requested that representatives of Transaction Advisor, viz. KPMG India Services LLP may also be asked to attend all the meetings to provide required clarifications during the proposed meeting.”
Meetings Scheduled And Agenda
The report added that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will host six separate meetings on Wednesday, December 3. These meetings will feature distinct discussions involving ISL clubs, I-League clubs, and FSDL.
The sports minister previously met I-League representatives a few weeks ago. During that engagement, he urged all stakeholders to find an amicable solution to the existing Indian football crisis. The minister listened to their concerns and pressed for constructive dialogue among all parties to identify a clear path for the sport’s future.
The I-League clubs had, among other things, demanded a common league partner. They believe a single body should manage both the top-tier ISL and the two I-League divisions.
(With PTI inputs)