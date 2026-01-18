India Women Vs FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv Live Streaming, Friendly: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action?

India Vs FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv: Get the preview, live streaming details, venue and timing details for the India Vs FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, friendly game

Outlook Sports Desk
Indian senior women’s team
Indian senior women’s team preparing. Photo: AIFF
  • The Indian senior women’s team play their first friendly game in Turkiye

  • India women's team are preparing for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup

  • India is drawn with Vietnam, Chinese Taipei and Japan in the Asian Cup

The Indian senior women’s team, with a squad of 26 players, will take part in a three-day training camp in Türkiye starting from January 18, 2026. The Blue Tigresses will be preparing for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

India is drawn with Vietnam, Chinese Taipei and Japan in the Asian Cup and will be looking to test the very best in Asian football.

Winger Soumya Guguloth and midfielder Karthika Angamuthu are not part of the travelling squad to Türkiye because of injuries. The Blue Tigresses have already landed in Antalya, Türkiye and will play closed-door friendlies against three European clubs — FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (Ukraine), FC Zürich Frauen (Switzerland), and FC Schlieren (Switzerland).

Indian senior women’s team's 26-member travelling squad to Türkiye:

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Adrija Sarkhel.

Defenders: Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju, Astam Oraon, Sarita Yumnam, Sushmita Lepcha, Martina Thokchom.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Babina Devi Lisham, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Anju Tamang, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Shirvoikar, Rimpa Haldar, Malavika P, Pyari Xaxa, Lynda Kom Serto, Kaviya Pakkirisamy.

Indian senior women’s team's friendly matches in Türkiye:

  • January 18: India vs FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, Emirhan Sport Center, 17:30 IST

  • January 21: India vs FC Zürich Frauen, Emirhan Sport Center, 17:30 IST
    January24: India vs FC Schlieren, Evrenseki/Ilıca Stadium, 17:30 IST

India vs FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, Live Streaming

India's match against FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv will not be telecast anywhere. However, one can catch the live streaming of the game on FC Metalist 1925 YouTube channel.

