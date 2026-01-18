India Vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv LIVE Score, International Women’s Friendly: Women In Blue Begin Asia Cup Prep

Indian senior women’s team preparing for their FIFA international friendly against FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv on January 18, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA International Women’s Friendly match between India and Ukrainian side FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv at the Emirhan Sport Centre in Turkiye on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The fixture marks the first of three friendlies that the Women in Blue will play against European clubs, ahead of their AFC Women’s Asian Cup. The 26-member squad will be boosted by the arrival of Costa Rica’s former national team coach Amelia Valverde, who has joined the Indian camp as a mentor. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv women’s friendly match right here.

18 Jan 2026, 04:08:36 pm IST India vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv LIVE Score, Women’s International Friendly: Welcome! Fixture: India W vs FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv W

Series: FIFA International Women's Friendly

Venue: Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex (Emirhan Sport Centre), Manavgat, Turkiye

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST