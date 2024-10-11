India are all set to take on Vietnam in a one-off international friendly at Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh on Saturday, October 12. (More Sports News)
This match comes after the cancellation of a tri-nation tournament in Southeast Asia. The tournament was called off when Lebanon withdrew due to difficulties in leaving the country amid their ongoing crisis.
Originally, India were set to face Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12, during the FIFA international match window from October 7 to 15.
Neither team enter this match in top form, India have struggled throughout 2024, and Vietnam have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
Albeit a friendly match, it will not inhibit the competitiveness of either side; both sides are key for a win against the strong Vietnamese side, the one that should provide considerable grit for India.
As the football rivalry between the two nations reignites, India will have to vanquish Vietnam to gain an interim answer to some much-needed morale-boosting wins.
India Vs Vietnam: Football Rivalry
India and Vietnam’s football rivalry stretches back to the mid-20th century, when the two sides regularly clashed in the Merdeka Cup and Asian Games. From the 1950s to the 1970s, India and South Vietnam played several close matches.
However, since Vietnam’s unification, meetings have been rare. This will be only the fourth time the unified Vietnam face India at the senior international level, with all previous encounters being friendly matches.
In 2004, Vietnam edged India 2-1 in Ho Chi Minh City at the LG Cup. Six years later, Sunil Chhetri’s hat-trick powered India to a 3-1 win in Pune.
In 2022, Vietnam reclaimed the upper hand, winning 3-0 in Ho Chi Minh City at the Hưng Thịnh Friendly Tournament. Now, two years later, both teams return to the field with fresh ambitions and challenges.
India Vs Vietnam: Head To Head
The head-to-head record between India and Vietnam leans in favor of Vietnam. Out of their three international encounters, Vietnam have won two, while India have claimed one victory.
India Vs Vietnam: Full Squad
India
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.
Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.
India Vs Vietnam: Live Streaming
When to watch India Vs Vietnam International friendly football match?
The India Vs Vietnam International friendly football match will be played on Saturday, October 12 at Thien Truong Stadium at 4:30pm IST.
Where to watch India Vs Vietnam International friendly football match?
The Live streaming of the India vs Vietnam international friendly 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website.
There will be no live telecast of the India vs Vietnam international friendly on any TV channel in India.