Football

India Vs Vietnam Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly

India, under the guidance of Manolo Marquez, aim to end their winless streak, while Vietnam, managed by Kim Sang-sik, seek to turn around a dismal run of form with 10 losses in their last 11 games. Get live streaming information right here

Gurpreet-Singh-Sandhu
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu led the Indian Football Team in the World Cup qualifying match against Qatar. Photo: IndianFootball/X
info_icon

India are all set to take on Vietnam in a one-off international friendly at Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh on Saturday, October 12. (More Sports News)

This match comes after the cancellation of a tri-nation tournament in Southeast Asia. The tournament was called off when Lebanon withdrew due to difficulties in leaving the country amid their ongoing crisis.

Originally, India were set to face Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12, during the FIFA international match window from October 7 to 15.

Neither team enter this match in top form, India have struggled throughout 2024, and Vietnam have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Albeit a friendly match, it will not inhibit the competitiveness of either side; both sides are key for a win against the strong Vietnamese side, the one that should provide considerable grit for India.

As the football rivalry between the two nations reignites, India will have to vanquish Vietnam to gain an interim answer to some much-needed morale-boosting wins.

India Vs Vietnam: Football Rivalry

India and Vietnam’s football rivalry stretches back to the mid-20th century, when the two sides regularly clashed in the Merdeka Cup and Asian Games. From the 1950s to the 1970s, India and South Vietnam played several close matches.

However, since Vietnam’s unification, meetings have been rare. This will be only the fourth time the unified Vietnam face India at the senior international level, with all previous encounters being friendly matches.

FC Goa boss Manuel Marquez with East Bengal players - ISL
India Vs Vietnam: Manolo Marquez Announces 23-Member Squad For The International Friendly - Check Who's In

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In 2004, Vietnam edged India 2-1 in Ho Chi Minh City at the LG Cup. Six years later, Sunil Chhetri’s hat-trick powered India to a 3-1 win in Pune.

In 2022, Vietnam reclaimed the upper hand, winning 3-0 in Ho Chi Minh City at the Hưng Thịnh Friendly Tournament. Now, two years later, both teams return to the field with fresh ambitions and challenges.

India Vs Vietnam: Head To Head

The head-to-head record between India and Vietnam leans in favor of Vietnam. Out of their three international encounters, Vietnam have won two, while India have claimed one victory.

India Vs Vietnam: Full Squad

India

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.

India Vs Vietnam: Live Streaming

When to watch India Vs Vietnam International friendly football match?

The India Vs Vietnam International friendly football match will be played on Saturday, October 12 at Thien Truong Stadium at 4:30pm IST.

Where to watch India Vs Vietnam International friendly football match?

The Live streaming of the India vs Vietnam international friendly 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

There will be no live telecast of the India vs Vietnam international friendly on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024: Tom Latham Wants Black Caps To Play With Freedom In Tests
  2. Women's T20 World Cup: How India Can Still Enter Semi-Finals - Updated Scenarios
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Masood Blames Bowlers For Loss As Pope Hails Root And Brook's Heroics
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Buoyant England Steamroll Pakistan By Innings And 47 Runs - In Pics
  5. PAK Vs ENG: Have Pakistan Won Any Home Test Since Covid Era? Stat Check
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Vangelis Pavlidis Shines As Greece Beat England 2-1 In Wembley Stadium - In Pics
  2. Italy 2-2 Belgium, UEFA Nations League: Tedesco Laments Pellegrini Red Card In Draw
  3. Kerala Blasters Vs Borussia Dortmund: Indian Super League Giants Win Fans' Showdown
  4. Lionel Messi Reacts After 'Ugly' Venezuela Vs Argentina Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifier
  5. India Vs Vietnam Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Magda Linette: American Sensation Storms Into WTA Wuhan Open 2024 Semis
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
  5. US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 11, 2024
  2. East Asia Summit: Not The Era Of War, Says PM Modi As He Calls For Peace In Eurasia, West Asia
  3. Noel Tata Appointed As New Chairman Of Tata Trusts: Meet Ratan Tata’s Half-Brother
  4. Raavan Redux: The Anti-Hero’s Many Dimensions
  5. Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  2. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  3. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
  4. Boeing's Turmoil: 737 Max Crashes, FAA Probe And Its Ongoing Crisis | Explained
  5. Scenes Of Devastation: The Aftermath Of Hurricane Milton Across Florida | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures