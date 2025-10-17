India Come From Behind To Seal Maiden AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualification After 21 Years

With this win, India finished top of Group G with six points, and qualified for the AFC tournament in China next year, their first-ever continental qualification at this age group

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Uzbekistan, AIFF
The last time India played the Championship was in 2005. Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India finished top of Group G with six points, and qualified for the AFC tournament

  • The Young Tigresses had last featured in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in 2005

  • Anushka Kumari and Thandamoni Baskey scored goals for IND U-17

The Indian football team produced a remarkable comeback to beat Uzbekistan 2-1 and secure a maiden qualification to the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup on Friday.

India came from behind after an inspired first-half substitution by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, bringing on Thandamoni Baskey in place of Bonifilia Shullai in the 40th minute.

The substitute equalised in the 55th minute, before setting up Anushka Kumari in the 66th to help India overturn Uzbekistan's lead. Shakhzoda Alikhonova had put Uzbekistan in the lead in the 38th minute.

With this win, India finished top of Group G with six points, and qualified for the AFC tournament in China next year, their first-ever continental qualification at this age group.

The Young Tigresses had last featured in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in 2005, when 11 teams participated directly.

While India needed only a draw to seal their ticket to China, it was Uzbekistan who started off on the front foot, putting numbers on the left flank to probe at the India defence.

The Young Tigresses, on the other hand, played on the counter, Anushka Kumari getting off a volley from outside the box that was easily caught by Uzbekistan goalkeeper Mariya Khalkulova.

Related Content
Related Content

Despite creating chances in the first half, India found themselves staring at a defeat, and by extension, non-qualification, when Shakhzoda Alikhonova's volley from outside the box struck the underside of the crossbar and went in in the 38th minute.

Alexandersson, who had already shown that he was not averse to making substitutions in the first half when he replaced Valaina Fernandes with Taniya Devi Tonambam in the 21st minute, made another substitution with just five minutes of regulation time left – one that would play a crucial role in turning the match around – Thandamoni replacing Bonifilia.

The results did not show immediately, however. Even after the change of ends, India seemed, for a while, shell-shocked at being behind against Uzbekistan.

Everything from their clearances, to their passes, and their build-up seemed hurried.

It was, however, a moment of quick thinking by substitute Thandamoni that put them back on track. Latching on to an aerial through ball played over the Uzbekistan defence, Thandamoni sprinted into the box, only to be thwarted by opposition defender Mariya Dakhova.

The former, however, had the presence of mind to steal the ball back from the Uzbekistan defender, cut inside before scoring at the near post.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia 2025: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI - Video

  2. India Vs Australia 2025: Travis Head Backs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2027 ODI World Cup

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ex-England Captain 'Expects' Harmanpreet To Deliver In Big Games Like Healy

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Inch Closer To Semifinals With 10-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. Modi's Women-Centric Promise Rings Hollow As Only A Few Given Tickets

  4. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

  5. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Issues Show-Cause Notices To Govt Officers Attending RSS Events, Warns of Suspension

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. Trump To Meet Putin In Budapest Following Their Call, Aims To End Inglorious Ukraine War

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 3 Updates: Vidarbha And Haryana Win Their Games On The 3rd Day

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti