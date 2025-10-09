India Vs Singapore Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Third Round Clash

India face Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at Singapore National Stadium on 9 October, return leg at Fatorda Stadium, Goa on 14 October
Blue Tigers are at the bottom of Group C with one point from two matches and need strong results to stay in contention
India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, live streaming available on FanCode today
India will look to revive their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign when they face Group C leaders Singapore in a pivotal away fixture on Thursday, 9 October 2025, at the Singapore National Stadium. Get live streaming information here.
If we look at the India vs Singapore preview, the Blue Tigers sit at the bottom of Group C with just one point from two matches and face a must-win situation to keep their qualification hopes alive.
So far, India have struggled to find the back of the net in the qualifiers and are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Hong Kong. Positioned at the bottom of Group C alongside Bangladesh, the Blue Tigers must secure victories in both encounters against Singapore to remain in contention.
On the other hand, Singapore have experienced a rollercoaster run under interim coach Gavin Lee since Tsutomu Ogura’s departure. The Lions opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Hong Kong, followed by a 2-1 victory over Bangladesh.
However, their momentum has been uneven, with a defeat to Malaysia in a friendly and a 1-1 draw against Myanmar, leaving their grip on Group C strong but not unassailable.
India, in contrast, head into this crucial week buoyed by encouraging performances under Khalid Jamil. The Blue Tigers earned a bronze medal at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.
The return leg of this high-stakes double-header will see India back on home soil, with the Fatorda Stadium in Goa hosting the Blue Tigers against Singapore on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.
India Vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers?
The 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Singapore will take place at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, with the match scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm IST.
Where to watch India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers?
Fans can watch the Blue Tigers’ crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers matches live. The away game today, 9 October, kicks off at 5:00 PM IST on FanCode, while the home match on 14 October will be on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar.
India Squad
Indian Football Team: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan; Brandon Fernandes, Danish Farooq Bhat, Deepak Tangri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh Kumam; Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali.