Football

Iceland 2-2 France, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Les Bleus Held To Dramatic Draw

France saw their perfect start in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers come to an end as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Iceland at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik on October 13. Iceland struck first through Victor Palsson in the 39th minute. France fought back in the second half, with Christopher Nkunku and Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring within five minutes. However, the hosts refused to give up and equalised through an excellent finish by Kristian Hlynsson soon after. France, missing Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele due to injury, failed to get a winner and seal automatic qualification.