Iceland 2-2 France, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Les Bleus Held To Dramatic Draw

France saw their perfect start in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers come to an end as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Iceland at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik on October 13. Iceland struck first through Victor Palsson in the 39th minute. France fought back in the second half, with Christopher Nkunku and Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring within five minutes. However, the hosts refused to give up and equalised through an excellent finish by Kristian Hlynsson soon after. France, missing Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele due to injury, failed to get a winner and seal automatic qualification.

World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: France vs Iceland
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Iceland vs France | Photo: AP/Brynjar Gunnarsson

Iceland players celebrate with the fans at the end of a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik.

World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Iceland vs France
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: France vs Iceland | Photo: AP/Brynjar Gunnarsson

Iceland's Brynjolfur Willumsson jumps for the ball with France's Dayot Upamecano, center right, during a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: France vs Iceland
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Iceland vs France | Photo: AP/Brynjar Gunnarsson

Iceland goalkeeper Elias Rafn Olafsson jumps for a save during a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Iceland vs France
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: France vs Iceland | Photo: AP/Brynjar Gunnarsson

Iceland players celebrate after Iceland's Kristian Hlynsson scored his side's second goal during a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: France vs Iceland
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Iceland vs France | Photo: AP/Brynjar Gunnarsson

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan fails to stop a goal from Iceland's Kristian Hlynsson during a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Iceland vs France
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: France vs Iceland | Photo: AP/Brynjar Gunnarsson

France's Jean-Philippe Mateta scores his side's second goal past Iceland goalkeeper Elias Rafn Olafsson during a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: France vs Iceland
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Iceland vs France | Photo: AP/Brynjar Gunnarsson

France's Christopher Nkunku scores his side's first goal during a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Iceland vs France
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: France vs Iceland | Photo: AP/Brynjar Gunnarsson

France's Manu Kone heads the ball during a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik.

France Iceland WCup Soccer
Iceland France WCup Soccer | Photo: AP/Brynjar Gunnarsson

Iceland's Daniel Leo Gretarsson reaches for the ball during a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik.

Iceland France WCup Soccer
France Iceland WCup Soccer | Photo: AP/Brynjar Gunnarsson

Iceland's Victor Palsson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik.

