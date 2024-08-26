Virgil van Dijk insists there is "no reason" for him to start looking elsewhere from Liverpool, despite his contract at Anfield now running into its final year. (More Football News)
The Reds made it two wins from two under new head coach Arne Slot as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah were on target in a 2-0 victory over Brentford.
Van Dijk made his 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool at Anfield, and celebrated the milestone with a second clean sheet in as many matches.
The skipper has less than a year remaining on his existing contract with the club he joined from Southampton in January 2018.
Nevertheless, he maintains he is very relaxed about the situation, while instead focusing on evolving under his new boss.
"I am very calm," he told Sky Sports. "The thing is, I want to play the best season I can. I want to be important and stay important to the club. Then, we will see.
"Everything happens for a reason, but for now, there have been no changes in my situation. I am very calm about it and there is no reason for me to start thinking about something else. I have a whole season left to play.
"We have to - I won't say forget about the Jurgen period - but that is in the past, and we had an amazing time, and now it is a time for the new boss to hopefully be successful.
"Obviously, [I have] that extra responsibility because I know the players inside and out. But I am here for him [Slot].
"I told him that from day one, and I will help them and the backroom staff. I want to be successful, and we are in the same boat. There is extra responsibility there."