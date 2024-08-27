Football

Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest, EFL Cup: Eddie Howe Announces Sandro Tonali's Return

Sandro Tonali has been free to train with the club during that period, and Howe confirmed that Tonali will be involved

Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest, EFL Cup Sandor Tonali.
Sandro Tonali during pre-season training for Newcastle United.
info_icon

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Sandro Tonali will be in the squad for Newcastle United's EFL Cup match against Nottingham Forest. (More Football News)

Tonali, a £55million signing from Milan, has missed 10 months of action after being banned for a breach of betting regulations during his time in Italy.

The midfielder has been free to train with the club during that period, and Howe confirmed that Tonali will be involved.

Howe said: "He will definitely be in the squad, he is fit, he just hasn’t had the game time. He has worked incredibly hard to be on top of his fitness.

"I imagine a range of emotions, a lot of excitement, when you have a long time out, you have a long time to analyse and reflect.

Bruno Guimaraes in action at Forest last season. - null
Newcastle United Drawn Away To Nottingham Forest In EFL Cup Second Round

BY Stats Perform

"It will be an incredible release for him. I want Sandro to come back and enjoy his football."

Howe also gave an update on Callum Wilson's fitness, with the forward not expected to make a return until after the international break.

Wilson, who has been linked with a potential departure from St James' Park, is struggling with a back injury.

"Callum is continuing his rehabilitation from injury; I am happy with his progress," said Howe, who is hoping to add to his squad before Friday's transfer deadline.

"He is working very hard, as he always does. We miss him, he adds a different dynamic.

"He is such an important character around the squad, we hope to get him back soon, but it won't be before the international break."

Newcastle have won on their last two trips to Forest and could win three in a row at the City Ground for the first time since December 1922 (four in a row).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Express Heartfelt Gratitude To BCCI For CWC League 2 Preparatory Camp In Bengaluru
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  3. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
  5. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi
Football News
  1. Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest, EFL Cup: Eddie Howe Announces Sandro Tonali's Return
  2. If Cristiano Ronaldo Retires, 'It Will Be At Al-Nassr', The Portugal Football Legend Drop Hints
  3. Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona: Risky Approach Pays Off For Coach Thiago Motta
  4. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  5. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  3. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  4. Us Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Calls 12-Hour Strike In Bengal
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates
  4. Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Ganderbal Seat
  5. Mayawati Unanimously Re-Elected BSP President
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  4. Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission
  5. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
World News
  1. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Mpox Outbreak: 19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines
  4. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  5. 'Serious Violation': What Japan Said After Chinese Military Plane Violates Its Airspace
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Calls 12-Hour Strike In Bengal
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. Gujarat Rains: 7 People Died, 6,000 Relocated Due To Severe Floods After IMD Warning | Top Points
  4. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  7. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs