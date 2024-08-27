Eddie Howe has confirmed that Sandro Tonali will be in the squad for Newcastle United's EFL Cup match against Nottingham Forest. (More Football News)
Tonali, a £55million signing from Milan, has missed 10 months of action after being banned for a breach of betting regulations during his time in Italy.
The midfielder has been free to train with the club during that period, and Howe confirmed that Tonali will be involved.
Howe said: "He will definitely be in the squad, he is fit, he just hasn’t had the game time. He has worked incredibly hard to be on top of his fitness.
"I imagine a range of emotions, a lot of excitement, when you have a long time out, you have a long time to analyse and reflect.
"It will be an incredible release for him. I want Sandro to come back and enjoy his football."
Howe also gave an update on Callum Wilson's fitness, with the forward not expected to make a return until after the international break.
Wilson, who has been linked with a potential departure from St James' Park, is struggling with a back injury.
"Callum is continuing his rehabilitation from injury; I am happy with his progress," said Howe, who is hoping to add to his squad before Friday's transfer deadline.
"He is working very hard, as he always does. We miss him, he adds a different dynamic.
"He is such an important character around the squad, we hope to get him back soon, but it won't be before the international break."
Newcastle have won on their last two trips to Forest and could win three in a row at the City Ground for the first time since December 1922 (four in a row).