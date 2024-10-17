Harry Kane Excited By Thomas Tuchel Reunion: 'He'll Bring A Lot Of Energy'

Harry Kane believes Thomas Tuchel will "bring a lot of energy" to England's squad, after the German was confirmed as the Three Lions' head coach. (More Football News)
Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract to succeed Gareth Southgate, and will begin his new role on January 1 with interim boss Lee Carsley overseeing the remainder of the ongoing Nations League campaign.
Only the third non-English coach to take charge of the Three Lions, the 51-year-old brings a wealth of experience and success to the Wembley dugout.
A Champions League and Club World Cup winner with Chelsea, he also won two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.
He worked alongside England captain Kane last season, with the former Tottenham forward scoring 44 goals in 45 games under Tuchel.
Despite surrendering the Bundesliga crown to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, Tuchel guided Bayern to the Champions League semi-finals, making him the first German coach to achieve the feat with three different clubs.
And Kane is excited about being reunited with his former boss.
"It's obviously a big move with Thomas being our new England coach," the forward said. "I think it's a really great appointment.
"Obviously, I worked closely with him last season, and I think he's a really top, top coach, and also a great person.
"I think he'll bring a lot of energy to the squad, a lot of experience as well, so really looking forward to starting with him next year."