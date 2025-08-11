La Liga Transfers: Atletico Madrid Complete Signing Of Scudetto-Winning Striker Giacomo Raspadori

The Italy international has arrived in the Spanish capital for a reported €26m fee, further bolstering Diego Simeone's attacking options

Giacomo Raspadori has joined Atletico Madrid
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Giacomo Raspadori signs from Napoli SSC

  • Italian bolsters Atleti's attacking options

  • Raspadori netted 13 goals in 89 Serie A appearances after joining Napoli

Atletico Madrid's summer overhaul continued on Monday after they announced the arrival of Napoli striker Giacomo Raspadori. 

Raspadori, who has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the LaLiga giants, becomes Atletico's 10th signing of the transfer window. 

The Italy international has arrived in the Spanish capital for a reported €26m fee, further bolstering Diego Simeone's attacking options. 

Atletico are looking to improve on their 2024-25 campaign after finishing third in LaLiga and being eliminated from the Champions League in the last 16. 

They were also dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage, before falling at the first hurdle at the Club World Cup, becoming the first European team to exit the latter competition. 

Raspadori is the third signing Atletico have made from Serie A this window, having already completed deals for Atalanta duo Matteo Ruggeri and Juan Musso. 

The 25-year-old scored six goals in 26 Serie A appearances last season, a total only bettered by Romelu Lukaku (14) and Scott McTominay (12) for Napoli. 

Since the start of 2022-23, only Cristiano Biraghi and Dusan Vlahovic (both four) have scored more direct free-kick goals in Serie A than Raspadori (two), and he has only had nine direct free-kick attempts in that time.

Raspadori netted 13 goals in 89 Serie A appearances after joining Napoli, initially on loan, at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, though only 35 of those were starts. 

He played 3,614 minutes for the Partenopei, finding the back of the net every 278 minutes. 

But Raspadori has also made an impact on the international stage, making 40 appearances for Italy since his debut in June 2021. 

Indeed, no player has scored more goals for the Azzurri since his first cap than Raspadori (nine), with the striker also a part of Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 squad. 

Atletico concluded their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United, and open their 2025-26 LaLiga season away to Espanyol on August 17. 

