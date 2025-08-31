Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Bianconeri’s Joao Mario Shown Early Yellow After Reckless Challenge

Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: 19' Yellow Card
Nineteen minutes in and the first card of the night is out! Joao Mario goes into the book after chopping down his man, no arguments there, the referee didn’t even have to think twice. Juventus now walking a tightrope in midfield.
Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: 5'
Five minutes in and we’ve got an early pause, Khéphren Thuram is down and needing some treatment. The medics are on quickly, and both sets of fans take a breather as he gets checked over. Not the start Juventus would’ve wanted, but it gives everyone a moment to catch their breath.
Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Kick Off
Here we go then! The whistle blows, and we’re underway. Juventus take the first touch, rolling the ball out as the night in Genoa comes alive. The crowd’s buzzing, the stage is set, let’s see who lands the first punch.
Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Starting XIs
Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Streaming Info
As of now, no broadcaster holds the rights to televise Serie A in India. In Italy, however, fans can catch the action live on Sky Sports, Now TV, and DAZN.
Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Hello!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s Genoa vs Juventus, a Serie A 2025-26 clash. Stay tuned for live updates, kickoff at 10:00 PM IST.