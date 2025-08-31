Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Bianconeri’s Joao Mario Shown Early Yellow After Reckless Challenge

Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Francisco Conceicao in action for Juventus. File

Genoa vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 2 clash at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Sunday, 31 August. Juventus, fresh from a 2-0 win over Parma despite going down to ten men, look to maintain their perfect start under Igor Tudor, with Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic already off the mark. Patrick Vieira’s Genoa, meanwhile, began with a goalless draw against Lecce and face a tough test as the Frenchman reunites with his former club, hoping to dent their Scudetto charge.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Aug 2025, 10:23:07 pm IST Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: 19' Yellow Card Nineteen minutes in and the first card of the night is out! Joao Mario goes into the book after chopping down his man, no arguments there, the referee didn’t even have to think twice. Juventus now walking a tightrope in midfield.

31 Aug 2025, 10:13:04 pm IST Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: 5' Five minutes in and we’ve got an early pause, Khéphren Thuram is down and needing some treatment. The medics are on quickly, and both sets of fans take a breather as he gets checked over. Not the start Juventus would’ve wanted, but it gives everyone a moment to catch their breath.

31 Aug 2025, 10:04:55 pm IST Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Kick Off Here we go then! The whistle blows, and we’re underway. Juventus take the first touch, rolling the ball out as the night in Genoa comes alive. The crowd’s buzzing, the stage is set, let’s see who lands the first punch.

31 Aug 2025, 09:43:29 pm IST Genoa Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Streaming Info As of now, no broadcaster holds the rights to televise Serie A in India. In Italy, however, fans can catch the action live on Sky Sports, Now TV, and DAZN.