Galatasaray Vs Lazio Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch Football Match

Here is all you need to know about the Istanbul pre-season club friendly between Galatasaray and Lazio: preview, recent results, head-to-head record, match timing and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Galatasaray Vs Lazio Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly
Galatasaray Vs Lazio Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly: The Turkish Super Lig holders training in Istanbul.
Galatasaray host Lazio for their fifth pre-season club friendly at RAMS Park in Istanbul on Saturday (August 2, 2025). The defending Turkish Super Lig champions are upbeat with four straight wins, while their Italian opponents enter this game on the back of a defeat.

Galatasaray first defeated Umraniye 5-2 before getting the better of Flyeralarm Admira by a 2-1 margin. They then emerged 3-1 victors over Cagliari as well as RC Strasbourg (3-1). This will be their final friendly clash, as their Super Lig title defence starts on August 9 (as per India time) against Gaziantep.

On the other hand, Lazio lost to Fenerbahce by a solitary goal, arising from Matteo Guendouzi’s poor backpass, in their previous encounter. Maurizio Sarri’s men had beaten Lazio Under-20 3-0 and Avellino 1-0 in their first two friendlies.

Victor Osimhen has signed for Galatasaray - null
Victor Osimhen: Nigerian Forward Completes Permanent Switch To Galatasaray - Check Transfer Fee

BY Stats Perform

As for the head-to-head record, Galatasaray and Lazio have won two each in their last six encounters, with two games being drawn. The last time these two clubs met was in the group stage of the 2021-22 Europa League, where Galatasaray won 1-0.

Galatasaray Vs Lazio, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Galatasaray vs Lazio, pre-season club friendly be played?

The Galatasaray vs Lazio, pre-season club friendly will be played at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkiye at 11:30pm IST.

Where will the Galatasaray vs Lazio, pre-season club friendly be telecast and live streamed?

The Galatasaray vs Lazio, pre-season club friendly will not be live streamed or telecast on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on S Sport+ in Türkiye and DAZN Italia in Italy.

Published At:
