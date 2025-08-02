Galatasaray Vs Lazio Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch Football Match

Galatasaray host Lazio for their fifth pre-season club friendly at RAMS Park in Istanbul on Saturday (August 2, 2025). The defending Turkish Super Lig champions are upbeat with four straight wins, while their Italian opponents enter this game on the back of a defeat.
Galatasaray first defeated Umraniye 5-2 before getting the better of Flyeralarm Admira by a 2-1 margin. They then emerged 3-1 victors over Cagliari as well as RC Strasbourg (3-1). This will be their final friendly clash, as their Super Lig title defence starts on August 9 (as per India time) against Gaziantep.
On the other hand, Lazio lost to Fenerbahce by a solitary goal, arising from Matteo Guendouzi’s poor backpass, in their previous encounter. Maurizio Sarri’s men had beaten Lazio Under-20 3-0 and Avellino 1-0 in their first two friendlies.
As for the head-to-head record, Galatasaray and Lazio have won two each in their last six encounters, with two games being drawn. The last time these two clubs met was in the group stage of the 2021-22 Europa League, where Galatasaray won 1-0.
Galatasaray Vs Lazio, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Galatasaray vs Lazio, pre-season club friendly be played?
The Galatasaray vs Lazio, pre-season club friendly will be played at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkiye at 11:30pm IST.
Where will the Galatasaray vs Lazio, pre-season club friendly be telecast and live streamed?
The Galatasaray vs Lazio, pre-season club friendly will not be live streamed or telecast on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on S Sport+ in Türkiye and DAZN Italia in Italy.