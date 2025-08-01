Victor Osimhen: Nigerian Forward Completes Permanent Switch To Galatasaray - Check Transfer Fee

Galatasaray have completed the signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli in a deal that has smashed the Turkish transfer record.
Osimhen, who spent last season on loan with the Super Lig side, has signed a four-year deal reportedly worth €75m, with a 10% sell-on clause also inserted into the deal.
His arrival easily surpasses the previous record held by Youssef En-Nesyri, who joined Fenerbahce from Sevilla for €20 million in July last year.
Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk had claimed earlier this month a deal was close to being completed, with the club confirming Osimhen's arrival on Thursday.
The Nigeria international finished as the Super Lig's top scorer in 2024-25, netting 26 goals in 30 appearances as he helped Galatasaray to the league title and Turkish Cup.
He found the back of the net every 89.4 minutes in the top flight with a conversion rate of 18.8% from the 138 shots he took during the campaign.
Osimhen also scored five times in four Turkish Cup matches, including a brace in the final against Trabzonspor.
The 26-year-old's arrival brings an end to a lengthy transfer saga that saw him linked with a number of clubs this summer.
It was reported that Manchester United were keen on his services, while a move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal was also mooted.
Osimhen is Galatasaray's fourth addition this window, with the club already completing deals for Ismail Jakobs, Przemyslaw Frankowski and Leroy Sane.