French Ligue 1 2025-26, Matchday 6 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List And More

Four teams are locked on 12 points and separated by goal difference heading into the sixth round

French Ligue 1 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille
French Ligue 1 2025-26: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat at Marseille this week offers Ligue 1 fans hope of a closer title race this season.

PSG lost only twice last season but after the title was sealed with six games to spare.

But the manner of PSG’s defeat on Monday night at Stade Velodrome, where its players were harried off the ball and the new goalkeeper made a crucial error, gave a rare glimpse of vulnerability.

It begins with Marseille’s trip to fourth-placed Strasbourg on Friday night.

Injury-hit PSG looks to bounce back with a home win against Auxerre at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Key matchups

Marseille’s victory was its first home win in Ligue 1 against PSG for 14 years. Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has made it clear he intends to knock PSG off its perch.

“I came here for the Vélodrome and to beat PSG, the team which represents power,” De Zerbi said. “Which for years has been winning without rivalry, which I don’t accept (as part of) my philosophy.”

But Marseille must become consistent home and away.

“We haven’t achieved anything yet,” De Zerbi said. “The most important thing is Strasbourg, to take another step towards the goal of building a great team.”

Lyon travels to Lille amid growing optimism that the club is turning things around after a turbulent last season. Having avoided relegation to the second tier on appeal, Lyon has responded well with four wins from five games. Midfielder Corentin Tolisso has been galvanized in a more attacking role as a false nine.

Lille’s unbeaten start to the season ended last weekend, and veteran striker Olivier Giroud said his side needs to improve after a poor display in the 3-0 loss at Lens.

Players to watch

Former Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati has made a booming start to his Monaco career with three goals from two substitute appearances.

After scoring twice last weekend in a 5-2 win against Metz, Fati could start on Saturday away to struggling Lorient — whose defense has leaked 13 goals in five games.

Mason Greenwood was the league co-top scorer last season with 21. But Marseille fans wanted more from him and De Zerbi reproached Greenwood at times for a lack of work rate.

He seems to have got the message and worked hard all game against PSG, tracking back to help out the defense.

Brest visits Angers with Ludovic Ajorque in good form. The imposing striker played a part in all four of his side’s goals last weekend, scoring one and assisting on three.

Out of action

PSG coach Luis Enrique has seen his forward line hit by injury.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué have been joined in the treatment room by Bradley Barcola, who missed the Marseille game with a sore hamstring.

PSG is also sweating on the fitness of midfielder João Neves, who has a minor thigh injury.

Off the field

Former PSG star Neymar was not happy to see his Brazilian countryman Raphinha placing only fifth in the Ballon d’Or vote.

Neymar, who cost PSG a world record 222 million euros ($262 million) when he joined in 2017, expressed his view with a short and curt post on his Instagram page.

Raphinha scored 34 goals in all competitions and helped Barcelona win the Spanish League and reach the Champions League semifinals.

