Ousmane Dembele Predicts Multiple Ballon d'Or Wins For Lamine Yamal

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, fresh off UEFA Champions League triumph and Ballon d'Or 2025 win, believes Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal will claim future titles

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ousmane Dembele Predicts Multiple Ballon dOr Wins For Lamine Yamal
Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d’Or after PSG’s Champions League success

  • He tipped Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal as a future Ballon d’Or winner

  • Dembele praised Yamal’s talent, maturity, and rapid rise in European football

Ousmane Dembele has backed Lamine Yamal to win "several Ballon d'Or awards" after beating the Barcelona youngster to the trophy.

The France international became just the second Paris Saint-Germain player to scoop the Ballon d'Or, following in the footsteps of eight-time winner Lionel Messi.

Dembele enjoyed an incredible season with PSG in 2024-25, clinching four major honours, including the club's maiden Champions League triumph.

He has registered 53 goal contributions (37 goals, 16 assists) since the start of last season across all competitions, which also includes games at the Club World Cup.

Dembele particularly stood out en route to their Champions League victory, though, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the competition, the second-most goal involvements by a French player in a single season after Karim Benzema (17 in 2021-22).

According to French Football chief editor Vincent Garcia, Dembele won the award by a "wide margin" ahead of Yamal, but the 28-year-old believes the teenager's time will come.

"Lamine Yamal is an exceptional young man," Dembele said.

"A wonderful player with great maturity. I think if all the planets align, I believe he will win several Ballon d'Or awards."

info_icon

Yamal has recorded 26 goal involvements since the start of 2024-25 and tops the charts across Europe's top five leagues for attempted (494) and completed (262) dribbles.

Related Content
Related Content

And, at 17 years and 291 days old, he became the youngest ever scorer in a Champions League semi-final during their first-leg thriller with Inter, surpassing Kylian Mbappe's previous record of 18 years and 140 days.

He did scoop one of the major prizes, becoming the first male player to win the Kopa Award in back-to-back years, but following the ceremony, Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraou, was frustrated that his son did not receive the top award.

"I think this is the biggest, I won't say theft, but moral damage done to a human being, because I believe Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far, by a huge margin," Nasraou told El Chiringuito TV after the event.

"It's not because he's my son but because he's the best player in the world. I believe there are no rivals.

"Lamine is Lamine Yamal. Something very strange has happened here. Next year, there will be a Spanish Ballon d'Or winner."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Mehbooba Mufti, others Under House Arrest On The Day Of Hurriyat Leader Abdul Gani Bhat’s Funeral

  4. Kolkata Weekly Weather Forecast: Rainy Days, Humidity and Temperatures Up To 32°C

  5. Where Do We Stand With Waqf Now

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  3. Tears and Politics Intertwine At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures