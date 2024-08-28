Football

Football Transfers: Brentford Confirm Arrival Of 18-Year-Old Gustavo Nunes From Gremio

Nunes, who operates predominantly on the left-hand side of the front line, has signed a six-year contract, with the Bees having an option to extend the deal by two years

Gustavo Nunes, Gremio, Football
Gustavo Nunes has joined Brentford from Gremio for a reported £10million transfer fee
Brentford have confirmed the capture of 18-year-old forward Gustavo Nunes from Gremio for a reported £10million transfer fee. (More Football News)

Nunes, who operates predominantly on the left-hand side of the front line, has signed a six-year contract, with the Bees having an option to extend the deal by two years.

The Brazilian made his first-team debut for Gremio in February 2024, coming on as a first-half substitute and providing an assist in a 1-1 ‎Serie A draw with Sao Luiz.

Nunes netted his first goal six days later, scoring the opener in a 6-2 triumph against Santa Cruz-RS, going on to make 20 appearances in Brazil's top flight.

He made 40 appearances in all competitions for Gremio, scoring seven goals as well as adding four assists in that time. 

Nunes becomes Brentford's fourth arrival of the transfer window after the signings of Liverpool duo Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago.

“I am very excited that we have managed to sign Gustavo,” said head coach Thomas Frank. “It is another good signing; we have fought with other clubs.

“He is a winger who can go past players one-on-one. He is direct and he can create.

“Gustavo has a lot of potential and of course we need to maximise that in every aspect. He needs time to settle, but this is a very exciting signing.”

