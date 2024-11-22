Football

AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash

Milan return to the San Siro for the first time since a 2-0 defeat to Napoli at the end of October, and could register two consecutive home defeats in Serie A for the first time since between October and November in 2023

Paulo Fonseca is relishing Milan's clash against Juventus this weekend
Paulo Fonseca said Milan have plenty of "respect" for Juventus, but his side "are not afraid" of their rivals ahead of their Serie A clash on Saturday. (More Football News)

After a slow start to the season, Milan are six points adrift of Juventus in the table, but only a place behind them, as they aim to make up the ground on the top six. 

The Rossoneri have played a game less than Thiago Motta's side, and could catapult themselves back into the Scudetto picture with a win this weekend. 

Milan return to the San Siro for the first time since a 2-0 defeat to Napoli at the end of October, and could register two consecutive home defeats in Serie A for the first time since between October and November in 2023. 

"It is not decisive, but it is important, like all of them," Fonseca told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

"I can't say that the game against Juve is more important than the next one against Empoli because we need consecutive victories.

"It's a different game, but I always think positively. We are Milan, we have a lot of respect for the 'Bianconeri', but we are not afraid. We are here ready to win."

A boost for Milan is that Juventus will be without top scorer Dusan Vlahovic for Saturday's clash after returning from international duty with a muscle problem. 

Despite the Serbian's absence, Fonseca was aware of the danger his probable replacement, Timothy Weah, would pose, having managed him during his time at Lille. 

"Juve knows how to adapt very well. I don't know if Weah will play," Fonseca said.

"Weah is very fast and attacks deep, not like Vlahovic. It will not be the same thing of course.

"We will have to pay attention to movements in depth and less to support work, because he is a player who does less of this job."

While Fonseca has endured a stuttering start to his tenure at the San Siro, Milan have shown they have the ability to match the very best. 

They beat rivals Inter in October before stunning Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in their last Champions League encounter, keeping their play-off hopes alive. 

"I believe it's a matter of motivation and not pressure," Fonseca said.

"Against Inter, Juve and Real it is easy to be motivated, it's more difficult to go to Cagliari and have the same motivation.

"Pressure is always with us, every day. If we don't want to have pressure, then we shouldn't be here."

