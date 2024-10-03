Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Messi Set To Rejoin Argentina For Matches Against Venezuela And Bolivia

The 37-year-old star had missed recent matches because of an ankle injury

Lionel-Messi
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi will return to Argentina's national team. File Photo
Lionel Messi will return to Argentina's national team for the South American World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia. (More Sports News)

The 37-year-old star had missed recent matches because of an ankle injury.

Coach Lionel Scaloni announced his squad Wednesday for the matches at Venezuela on Oct. 10 and five days later in Buenos Aires against Bolivia.

Messi did not play the two previous rounds after sustaining an injury in the Copa America final against Colombia. Argentina won 1-0.

Argentina leads South American qualifying with 18 points, followed by Colombia (16) and Uruguay (15). The top six teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and the seventh position will play an international playoff for a berth.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven), Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germán Pezzella (River Plate), Marcos Acuña (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicolás Paz (Como), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Valentín Carboni (Olympique Marseille)

Strikers: Thiago Almada (Botafogo), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolás González (Juventus), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Julián Álvarez (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

