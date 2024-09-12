Football

Emiliano Martinez Caught In Another Controversy, Here's What Argentina Goalkeeper Did

Despite the defeat, holders Argentina continue to lead the 10-team South American qualifying table with 18 points from eight matches, two points ahead of Colombia. The top six teams will get automatic spots at the World Cup 2026

argentina-fifa-world-cup-qualifying-2026-emilinao-martinez-ap-photo
Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds a ball while warming up prior to a qualifying soccer match against Colombia for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
info_icon

Emiliano Martinez has been accused of assaulting a TV cameraman following Argentina's defeat to Colombia in their CONMEBOL qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Yerson Mosquera gave the hosts the lead in the 25th minute against Lionel Messi-less Argentina. Captain James Rodriguez, who had earlier set up the opener, converted from the penalty spot at the hour mark following Nico Gonzalez's goal for a 2-1 victory.

After the final whistle in Barranquilla, Martinez greeted several Colombian players on the field, including his Aston Villa teammate, Jhon Jader Duran. But in a viral footage, he was captured hitting the camera.

Cameraman Jhonny Jackson, who was on-site, claimed that as he approached Dibu, as Martinez is called affectionately, the goalkeeper unexpectedly "slapped" him.

"Out of the blue, he slapped me. I felt very angry. I was working, just like he was. He was playing, and I was shooting with my camera," Jackson told Colombian media.

Later Jackson sent a message to Martinez, saying: "Dibu, my brother, how are you? I am Jhonny Jackson, the cameraman you assaulted in the match against Colombia. I wanted to tell you it is all good, my brother. Everyone has lost a match in their life. This defeat clearly meant a lot to you. But look ahead, Dibu."

The Colombian Association of Sports Journalists (Acord Colombia) strongly condemned Martinez's behaviour, saying the act amounts to "aggression".

"Slapping and throwing the cameraman's equipment to the ground is an assault on freedom of expression that our association does not tolerate. Colombia is a country where the freedom to inform is respected," Acord said.

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Colombia players celebrate at the end of a match against Argentina - | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers 2026: Colombia Stun Lionel Messi-less Argentina 2-1 - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

The body also urged the Colombian Football Federation to "take a strong stance with CONMEBOL, the Argentine Football Association (AFA), and FIFA."

"Acord, as the authoritative sports journalism body in the country, demands that FIFA impose an exemplary sanction" against “Dibu” Martínez, who "is not a role model for the new generations," it added.

Habitual Offender?

Martinez, 32, is known for losing his composure at times. Last December, he was involved in an altercation with Brentford striker Neal Maupay, which resulted in a brawl, during their English Premier League match.

The controversial incident happened on the eve of the first anniversary of Argentina's World Cup win in 2022. After collecting the "Golden Glove" for being the tournament's best goalkeeper, Martinez was captured on camera holding the trophy near his crotch.

He had previously made a similar gesture following Argentina's 1-0 win over Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final.

