Football

FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers 2026: Colombia Stun Lionel Messi-less Argentina 2-1 - In Pics

James Rodriguez scored the winning goal from a penalty kick as Colombia defeated Argentina 2-1 in the South American qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup, avenging their loss in the Copa America final. In the absence of Argentina's injured captain Lionel Messi, Colombian captain Rodriguez confidently converted a penalty in the 60th minute, securing a thrilling victory over the reigning world champions. The win lifted Colombia to second place in the qualifying competition, just two points behind leaders Argentina. The match also saw Yerson Mosquera heading home a cross from Rodriguez in the 25th minute to give Colombia the lead.