FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers 2026: Colombia Stun Lionel Messi-less Argentina 2-1 - In Pics

James Rodriguez scored the winning goal from a penalty kick as Colombia defeated Argentina 2-1 in the South American qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup, avenging their loss in the Copa America final. In the absence of Argentina's injured captain Lionel Messi, Colombian captain Rodriguez confidently converted a penalty in the 60th minute, securing a thrilling victory over the reigning world champions. The win lifted Colombia to second place in the qualifying competition, just two points behind leaders Argentina. The match also saw Yerson Mosquera heading home a cross from Rodriguez in the 25th minute to give Colombia the lead.

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Colombia players celebrate at the end of a match against Argentina | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Colombia players celebrate at the end of a qualifying soccer match against Argentina for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

2/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentinas players leave the field after match against Colombia
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentina's players leave the field after match against Colombia | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Argentina's players leave the field after a qualifying soccer match against Colombia for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

3/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentinas coach Lionel Scaloni stands on the sidelines
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni stands on the sidelines | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni stands on the sidelines during a qualifying soccer match against Colombia for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

4/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentinas Lautaro Martinez, right, and Colombias Yerson Mosquera battle for the ball
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez, right, and Colombia's Yerson Mosquera battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez, right, and Colombia's Yerson Mosquera battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

5/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: James Rodriguez celebrates scoring a penalty, his sides second goal, against Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: James Rodriguez celebrates scoring a penalty, his side's second goal, against Argentina | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates scoring a penalty, his side's second goal, against Argentina during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

6/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentinas coach Lionel Scaloni, center, talks to players
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni, center, talks to players | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni, center, talks to players during a qualifying soccer match against Colombia for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

7/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Colombias Johan Mojica, left, and Argentinas Julian Alvarez battle for the ball
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Colombia's Johan Mojica, left, and Argentina's Julian Alvarez battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Colombia's Johan Mojica, left, and Argentina's Julian Alvarez battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

8/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentinas Cristian Romero, right, and Colombias James Rodriguez battle for the ball
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentina's Cristian Romero, right, and Colombia's James Rodriguez battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Cristian Romero, right, and Colombia's James Rodriguez battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

9/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Colombias Yerson Mosquera celebrates scoring the opening goal against Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Colombia's Yerson Mosquera celebrates scoring the opening goal against Argentina | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Colombia's Yerson Mosquera celebrates scoring the opening goal against Argentina during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

10/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentinas Nicolas Gonzalez celebrates scoring his sides first goal against Colombia
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Colombia vs Argentina: Argentina's Nicolas Gonzalez celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Colombia | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Argentina's Nicolas Gonzalez celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Colombia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

