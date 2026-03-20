FIFA Fines Israel, Denies Key Palestinian Complaint And Urges Iran To Fulfill World Cup Schedule In The USA

FIFA fined the Israel Football Association 150,000 Swiss francs ($190,000) on disciplinary charges relating to “discrimination and racist abuse,” plus “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play“

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FIFA Fines Israel, Denies Key Palestinian Complaint And Urges Iran To Fulfill World Cup Schedule
FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives to attend the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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Summary of this article

  • FIFA asks the Iranian national team to play their World Cup 2026 matches in the US

  • The apex body also sanctioned the Israeli for anti-discrimination regulations

  • Palestine demand suspension of Israeli national team

FIFA fined the Israeli Football federation for breaching anti-discrimination regulations but took no action Thursday on a Palestinian request to suspend Israel from the sport for allowing clubs based in West Bank settlements.

Also, FIFA President Gianni Infantino further dampened Iran’s attempts to move its World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico, saying global football's governing body wants the tournament “to go ahead as scheduled.”

Two separate Palestinian federation petitions were addressed in Thursday's announcement.

FIFA fined the Israel Football Association 150,000 Swiss francs ($190,000) on disciplinary charges relating to “discrimination and racist abuse,” plus “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play.”

The Israeli federation was held responsible by three FIFA judges for “tolerance of politicized and militaristic messaging within football contexts,” notably by fans of Beitar Jerusalem, and the “systemic exclusion of Palestinians from football infrastructure in Israeli settlements.”

The disciplinary verdict against Israeli football, judged last August, was finally announced after a meeting of FIFA’s ruling council chaired by Infantino, who restated his organization had peaceful goals in a month of turmoil for World Cup planning amid war in the Middle East.

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Palestinian Federation Denied On Settler Clubs Issue

The Palestinian federation has urged FIFA to act against Israel for supporting clubs in its national league from settlement communities in the West Bank.

FIFA’s council decided Thursday on advice from the governing body’s governance panel not to act on formal Palestinian complaints in 2024 against its Israeli counterpart, including a request to suspend membership.

Palestinian officials have long argued — including at FIFA annual congresses across the past 15 years, before Infantino was president — that Israel violates statutes by letting teams from settlements in the West Bank play in the national league.

“FIFA should take no action given that, in the context of the interpretation of the relevant provisions of the FIFA Statutes, the final legal status of the West Bank remains an unresolved and highly complex matter under public international law,” the Footballing body said.

FIFA Wants Iran In The US At World Cup

Infantino reiterated FIFA is not moving toward granting Iranian requests to move the team’s three World Cup group games in June from the United States to Mexico.

Iranian government and football federation officials have said they do not want to boycott the World Cup but that it is not possible for the national team to come to the U.S. because of military attacks on the country by Israel and U.S. since Feb. 28.

The team is due to play two games at the Los Angeles Rams’ stadium in Inglewood and one in Seattle.

“We have a schedule,” Infantino said in a statement Thursday about the World Cup fixtures announced in December, adding “we want the FIFA World Cup to go ahead as scheduled.”

No team has refused a World Cup entry since the 1950 edition, a 13-team event in Brazil held in lingering global chaos after World War II. It would be unprecedented in modern World Cup history for a team's schedule to be changed after the draw for political reasons.

FIFA's Political Limits

“FIFA can’t solve geopolitical conflicts," said Infantino, who presented his close ally U.S. President Donald Trump with a specially created peace prize at the World Cup draw in December.

"(B)ut we are committed to using the power of football and the FIFA World Cup to build bridges and promote peace as our thoughts are with those who are suffering as a consequence of the ongoing wars,” he said.

The disciplinary investigation of Israeli Football also was opened 18 months ago in response to the second objection by the Palestinian federation.

The verdict was a fine for the IFA that amounts to 50,000 Swiss francs ($63,000) less than financial penalties imposed on Bosnia-Herzegovina's federation for misconduct by fans at World Cup qualifying games in November.

FIFA Judges Criticize Israel Soccer Federation

FIFA disciplinary judges did uphold charges against Israeli federation for institutional discrimination and also cited offensive social media comments by senior officials.

"The conduct of the IFA, in failing to take meaningful action against Beitar Jerusalem FC — a club whose supporters have engaged in persistent and well-documented racist behavior — constitutes a clear violation,” the FIFA disciplinary panel said.

One third of the fine must be spent by Israeli officials, FIFA ruled, on “implementation of a comprehensive plan to ensure action against discrimination and to prevent repeated incidents.”

“The plan shall be approved by FIFA and shall focus on the following areas: reforms, protocols, monitoring, and educational campaigns in stadiums and on official channels for an entire season,” FIFA judges decided.

The judges said they “cannot remain indifferent to the broader human context in which football operates” and the sport “must remain a platform for peace, dialogue, and mutual respect.”

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