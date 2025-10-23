Feyenoord Vs Panathinaikos Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Clash

Match shifted from 10:15pm IST to 8pm IST due to storm alerts in Rotterdam
Feyenoord one of six teams yet to register a point in UEFA Europa League 2025-26
Panathinaikos are in the top half of 36-team table with one win and one defeat
Feyenoord take on Panathinaikos at De Kuip on matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 league phase today, with the kickoff time moved earlier due to storm alerts in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Here's all you need to know about the Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos football match.
The match was originally scheduled to kick off at 10:15pm IST, but it was brought forward to 8pm IST due to severe weather warnings. Authorities requested the change after forecasters issued a Code Orange alert for strong winds exceeding 100 km/h, the Rotterdam-based Feyenoord said.
UEFA and Feyenoord agreed the game could only proceed with the earlier start. But an updated adverse weather forecast led to the match eventually being pushed back.
Storm threat means the kick-off time has changed from 8pm IST to 12:30am IST.
Both sides enter the contest with contrasting form. After matchday 2, Feyenoord are one of six teams yet to register a point, while Panathinaikos are in the top half of the 36-team table with one win and one defeat.
Robin van Persie's 'The Club of the People' lost to Braga (0-1) in Portugal, then conceded two goals against Premier League side Aston Villa in a 0-2 home defeat.
Panathinaikos, meanwhile, started their campaign with a facile 4-1 win at Young Boys, in Switzerland, but Rafael Benitez's Greens lost their home opener against Dutch outfit, Go Ahead Eagles, 1-2.
Feyenoord Vs Panathinaikos Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have met twice previously in a competitive setting, during the European Cup 1984-85. The first leg in the Netherlands ended in a 0-0 draw, followed by a 2-1 win for Panathinaikos in the return leg.
Feyenoord Vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match be played?
The Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match will be played at Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip) in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 12:30am IST.
Where will the Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
Select matches of the UEFA Europa League are being live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country. In Netherlands, the Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos game will be shown on Ziggo Sport and in Greece on ANT1+ and Cosmote Sports 3 HD.