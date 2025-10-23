Feyenoord Vs Panathinaikos Live Score, UEFA Europa League: Dutch Giants Seek First Win Of Campaign

Feyenoord Vs Panathinaikos Live Updates, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: The Greek side lies 12th in the European competition with a win and a loss. Catch all the action from the UEL group-stage game at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam

Feyenoord Vs Panathinaikos live score uefa europa league 2025-26 matchday 3 updates
Feyenoord Vs Panathinaikos Live Score, UEFA Europa League: The hosts lost 0-2 to Aston Villa in their last UEL outing. Photo: AP
Feyenoord Vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Blog: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the matchday 3 encounter between Feyenoord and Panathinaikos at Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip) in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Thursday (October 23). The home team have lost their campaign's first two games and will seek to finally open their account. Feyenoord would draw confidence from their red-hot run in Eredivisie, where they demolished Heracles 7-0 last weekend. As for Panathinaikos, the Greek side is 12th in the European competition with a win and a loss, and 7th in their domestic league. Follow the live score and updates from the football match.
LIVE UPDATES

Feyenoord Vs Panathinaikos Live Score, UEFA Europa League: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday evening. We are back with another football blog, and this time is the Europa League matchday 3 face-off between Feyenoord and Panathinaikos. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

