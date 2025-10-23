Fenerbahce Vs VfB Stuttgart Live Score, UEFA Europa League: Kick-Off Soon; Turkish Club Hosts German Contender

Fenerbahce Vs VfB Stuttgart Live Score, UEFA Europa League: The German club trains ahead of the match. Photo: X/VfB Stuttgart 1893

Fenerbahce Vs VfB Stuttgart, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Blog: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the matchday 3 encounter between Fenerbahce and VfB Stuttgart at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday (October 23). Both teams lie in the lower half of the 36-team standings with three points apiece from two games. The Turkish club bounced back from an opening defeat to Dinamo Zagreb with a 2-1 win on matchday two over Nice, while the German team suffered a 0-2 away defeat to Basel after starting their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo. Follow the live score and updates from the football match.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Oct 2025, 09:49:18 pm IST Fenerbahce Vs VfB Stuttgart Live Score, UEFA Europa League: FB Starting XI And here is Fenerbahce's line-up against VfB Stuttgart for the Europa League clash: 📋 VfB Stuttgart maçı ilk 11'imiz belli oldu. #UEL #FBvSTU pic.twitter.com/bx69KKc3l4 — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) October 23, 2025

23 Oct 2025, 09:32:18 pm IST Fenerbahce Vs VfB Stuttgart Live Score, UEFA Europa League: STU Starting XI This is how VfB Stuttgart line up for their away encounter with Fenerbahce tonight: Hier ist unsere Startaufstellung für das UEFA Europa League-Spiel gegen Fenerbahce Istanbul:



33 Nübel – 3 Hendriks, 6 Stiller, 7 Mittelstädt, 8 Tomas, 11 El Khannouss, 14 Jaquez, 16 Karazor (C), 22 Assignon, 24 Chabot, 27 Bouanani



Zunächst auf der Bank: 1 Bredlow, 4 Vagnoman,… pic.twitter.com/zGn2tH2B5A — VfB Stuttgart 1893 (@VfB) October 23, 2025

23 Oct 2025, 09:13:43 pm IST Fenerbahce Vs VfB Stuttgart Live Score, UEFA Europa League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10:15pm IST. The Fenerbahce vs VfB Stuttgart, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 3 game will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.