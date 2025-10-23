Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Midtjylland Live Score, UEFA Europa League: Israeli Side Take On Danish Contenders
Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Midtjylland Live Score, UEFA Europa League: Israeli Side Take On Danish Contenders X/ cmidtjylland
Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Blog: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the matchday 3 encounter between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Midtjylland at Bloomfield Yafo in Israel on Friday (October 24). Maccabi Tel Aviv currently sit at the 30th position with one point from two matches, while Midtjylland sit at the second spot with a perfect record of two wins from two matches. This encounter marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs in European competition.
Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Midtjylland Live Score, UEFA Europa League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 12:30 AM IST. The Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 3 game will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.