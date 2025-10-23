Nottingham Forest Vs Porto Live Score, UEFA Europa League: English Club Eye First Win After Disappointing Start
Nottingham Forest Vs Porto Live Updates, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Porto have six points from two matches and are at the sixth position in the points table. Catch all the action from the UEL group-stage game at the City Ground stadium, Nottingham city, England
Nottingham Forest Vs Porto, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Blog: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the matchday 3 encounter between Nottingham Forest and Porto at City Ground stadium in Nottingham city, England on Thursday (October 23). Currently, Forest sit at the 25th position in the 36-team standings with just one point in two games, while Porto stand at the sixth spot with a perfect record of two wins from two matches. This encounter marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs in European competition.
Nottingham Forest Vs Porto Live Score, UEFA Europa League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 12:30 AM IST. The Nottingham Forest Vs Porto, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 3 game will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.