Fenerbahce play against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff first-leg match on 20 August
FInd out when and where the Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff first leg match is being played
Find out where to watch the Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff first leg match live on TV and online in India and elsewhere
Turkish giants Fenerbahce will meet Portugal’s SL Benfica in a high-profile fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday, 20 August. Fenerbahce, playing the first leg in their home stadium, are aiming for an early advantage to secure a place in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2008-09.
Fenerbahce have been in decent form in the Champions League qualifying rounds. The Yellow Canaries sealed a turnaround win against Feyenoord in the previous round. After a 2-1 defeat in the Netherlands, Fenerbahce fought back to win 5-2 in the home leg, securing a place in the playoffs.
Jose Mourinho’s side have had a muted start to the domestic league, being held to a goalless draw against a nine-man Goztepe side, managing just one shot on target. However, with just one loss in six home matches against Portuguese opponents, Fener will look for an early advantage in the tie.
Benfica have had a bright start to their domestic campaign, sealing the Portuguese Super Cup with a 1-0 win over Sporting CP. The Eagles followed it up with clean sheets in both legs of the qualifying match against Nice, and then sealed a tight 1-0 win over Estrela.
The Reds have a terrific record against Turkish opponents, remaining unbeaten in UEFA competitions. They have won their last three competitive ties against Fenerbahce, as well as a 3-2 friendly win in July.
Fenerbahce Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff Leg 1 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match being played?
The Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match will be played on Wednesday, 20 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on 21 August.
Where is the Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match being played?
The Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match will be played at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye.
Where to watch the Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match live online in India?
The Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match will be live-streamed on the tabii platform in India. In Turkey, the match will be live-streamed on the Digiturk Play platform, and Portuguese fans can see it online on Sport TV Multiscreen.
Where to watch the Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match live broadcast in India?
The Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match will not be televised on any TV channels in India. Turkish fans can watch the match live on TRT 1, and Sport TV5 will broadcast the match in Portugal.