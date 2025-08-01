Fenerbahce Sign PSG Defender Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar's has completed his move to Fenerbahce on a four-year deal.
The former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back has switched the French capital for Turkey's cultural capital following a two-year stint with Les Parisiens.
The Slovakian international returns to Istanbul after spending the latter half of last season on loan with Jose Mourinho's side, who finished runners-up in the Super Lig last term.
Upon his return to Paris, Skriniar was instructed to train with PSG's youth team, signalling that he was surplus to requirements following their momentous Champions League win.
The defender originally joined PSG two summers ago on a free transfer after his contract with Inter expired.
However, reports suggest that manager Luis Enrique had not authorised his signing, as the decision was made before he took charge at the Parc des Princes.
During his stint with PSG, Skiniar chalked up 37 appearances for the club in all competitions, earning a Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double in his first season.
Skriniar joins ex-Wolves man Nelson Semedo as the pair become Fenerbahce's newest recruits.
The defensive duo could make their debuts for the club in the league opener against Alanyaspor on August 9.