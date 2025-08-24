FC Porto Vs Casa Pia Live Streaming, Primeira Liga: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

FC Porto Vs Casa Pia, Primeira Liga: Find out when and where to watch the matchday three fixture at the Estadio do Dragao Stadium on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
FC Porto Vs Casa Pia Live Streaming, Primeira Liga
FC Porto Vs Casa Pia Live Streaming, Primeira Liga: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture Photo: X/FC Porto
  • FC Porto face Casa Pia at Estadio do Dragao Stadium on Sunday

  • Find out when and where the FC Porto Vs Casa Pia, Primeira Liga match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the FC Porto Vs Casa Pia, Primeira Liga match live on TV and online in India

The matchday 3 fixture of Primeira Liga 2025-26 season will feature FC Porto Vs Casa Pia at the Estadio do Dragao Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams have already played their first two matches of the season.

Porto have made a commanding start to the season, recording two wins from two and maintaining a perfect defensive record, conceding no goals while scoring five in total. Their latest victory came from a convincing 3-0 win over Vitoria SC under Francesco Farioli’s leadership.

While, Casa Pia enter this clash with a more modest beginning, one win and one loss, leaving them with 3 points, scoring and conceding 2 goals each. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 away win against AVS, showing flashes of promise under coach Alexandre Miguel Nunes Santana.

FC Porto Vs Casa Pia, Primeira Liga – Live Streaming Details

When is the FC Porto Vs Casa Pia, Primeira Liga match being played?

The FC Porto Vs Casa Pia, Primeira Liga match will be played on Sunday, 24 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on 24 August, at the Estadio do Dragao Stadium.

Where to watch the FC Porto Vs Casa Pia, Primeira Liga match live online in India?

The FC Porto Vs Casa Pia, Primeira Liga match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.

Published At:
