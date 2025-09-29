FC Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26: Lamine Yamal Shines On Return In Comeback Win

The Blaugrana capitalised on Real Madrid's 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid 24 hours earlier, with this victory seeing them leapfrog their Clasico rivals to the LaLiga summit

Lamine Yamal made an instant impact on his return from injury as he provided the assist for Robert Lewandowski's winning goal in Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad. 

Yamal was featuring in his first match since aggravating a groin issue in the September international break, and his comeback was a fruitful one for Hansi Flick's side. 

The Blaugrana capitalised on Real Madrid's 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid 24 hours earlier, with this victory seeing them leapfrog their Clasico rivals to the LaLiga summit. 

But Barca were forced to come from a goal down as Alvaro Odriozola tucked Ander Barrenetxea's cross home, after Jules Kounde was cheaply dispossessed in the 31st minute.

Kounde did atone for his error two minutes before the break, though, rising highest to meet Marcus Rashford's inviting corner with a thumping header past Alex Remiro. 

Flick turned to his bench at half-time, introducing Dani Olmo and Yamal into the action, with the latter marking his return in style with a trademark assist for Lewandowski. 

The talented teenager, who finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting earlier this week, embarked on a mazy run before clipping the ball onto the head of Barca's number nine to finish. 

Yamal then thought he had pulled his team further clear when he finished brilliantly past Remiro, but that goal was ruled out for an offside against the Spain international. 

The crossbar was left shaking at either end late on, with Takefusa Kubo inches away from snatching a point before Lewandowski followed suit 30 seconds later with a first-time strike. 

Data Debrief: Yamal shines again as Rashford continues to shine

Though Barca's results have not suffered in Yamal's absence, they will be ecstatic to have him back in their ranks after he provided another telling contribution for his team. 

Indeed, the 18-year-old has recorded 24 assists for the Blaugrana since last season in all competitions.

Only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (26) has assisted more goals among all players from Europe's top five leagues since then (Raphinha also has 24).

But Rashford also had his say as he impressed once again from the start.

He now has five goal involvements (two goals, three assists) in all competitions for his new team in 2025-26, the joint-most in Flick's ranks alongside Raphinha and Ferran Torres. 

