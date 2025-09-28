Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga Updates: Kick-Off Soon; Blaugrana Seek To Overtake Real Madrid At Summit

Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga Updates: Blaugrana beat Real Oviedo 3-1 in their last outing. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26, matchday 7 clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on Sunday (September 28, 2025). The Blaugrana are second in the Spanish league standings with 16 points and would overtake leaders Real Madrid if they win tonight. Their opponents La Real are down in the 16th spot, having picked up just five points from their first six matches. Anything short of victory would disappoint Hansi Flick and Co, and could push them back in the race for the title. Track the live football scores and updates of the BAR vs RSO match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Sept 2025, 09:36:48 pm IST Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga Updates: RSO Starting XI And this is how Sociedad line up for the daunting challenge against Barcelona: 𝗫𝗜 | Our starting XI#BarçaRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/zewqKq4eDv — Real Sociedad 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@RealSociedadEN) September 28, 2025

28 Sept 2025, 09:16:24 pm IST Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR Starting XI This is how Barcelona line up for tonight's face-off with Real Sociedad: 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏 🔵🔴#BarçaRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/xZLV0ULfE6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2025

28 Sept 2025, 08:40:52 pm IST Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga Updates: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10pm IST. The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 matchday 7 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.