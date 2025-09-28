Barcelona take on Real Sociedad in a La Liga 2025-26 match
Barca have lost Raphinha and Joan García for weeks due to injuries
Lamine Yamal could come into the squad after recovering from injury
Defending champion Barcelona take on Real Sociedad in a La Liga 2025-26 match on Sunday, September 28 at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.
However, the hosts will be without some key players including Raphinha and new goalkeeper Joan García for weeks due to injuries.
García has started every game since transferring from Espanyol this summer but has hurt the meniscus in his left knee and will require arthroscopic surgery, the defending La Liga champion said on Friday.
Barcelona expects García to be sidelined for four to six weeks. Spanish media reports said he was injured while training on Friday.
Raphinha will be out for an estimated three weeks after hurting his right hamstring, according to the club.
Barcelona could get a boost if Lamine Yamal, who said on social media that he is ready to play after missing four games with a groin injury. He has not been cleared to play by his team yet, though.
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming
When will Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 match kick-off?
The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will kick-off at 10 PM (IST) on Sunday.
Where is the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 match take place?
The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.
Where to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 match?
The Barcelona and Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 match will be available for live stream on the Fancode app and website.
(With AP inputs)