Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Where, When To Watch BAR Vs SOC Match On TV & Online?

La Liga 2025-26: Here's all you need to know about the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match in the the Spanish La Liga football league

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Eric Garcia
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barcelona take on Real Sociedad in a La Liga 2025-26 match

  • Barca have lost Raphinha and Joan García for weeks due to injuries

  • Lamine Yamal could come into the squad after recovering from injury

Defending champion Barcelona take on Real Sociedad in a La Liga 2025-26 match on Sunday, September 28 at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

However, the hosts will be without some key players including Raphinha and new goalkeeper Joan García for weeks due to injuries.

García has started every game since transferring from Espanyol this summer but has hurt the meniscus in his left knee and will require arthroscopic surgery, the defending La Liga champion said on Friday.

Barcelona expects García to be sidelined for four to six weeks. Spanish media reports said he was injured while training on Friday.

Raphinha will be out for an estimated three weeks after hurting his right hamstring, according to the club.

Barcelona could get a boost if Lamine Yamal, who said on social media that he is ready to play after missing four games with a groin injury. He has not been cleared to play by his team yet, though.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming

When will Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 match kick-off?

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will kick-off at 10 PM (IST) on Sunday.

Related Content
Related Content

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 match take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

Where to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 match?

The Barcelona and Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 match will be available for live stream on the Fancode app and website.

(With AP inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Likely XIs And Hardik Pandya Injury - How Will India Adjust?

  2. Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  4. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  5. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Delhi: Spiritual Healer Accused Of Raping 24-Year-Old Woman Inside Ashram Acquitted

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Curfew Continues for Fourth Day in Leh After Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention

  5. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

  5. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

  5. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations