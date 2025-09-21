FC Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, When And Where To Watch Matchday 5 Clash

Following a solid 1-0 win away against Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona return to La Liga action with a home fixture against Getafe at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. The Blaugrana are unbeaten in the 2025-26 league with three wins and a draw and are eager to maintain momentum in their fifth league game. The team comes into this match after demolishing Valencia in their last league encounter and looks stronger following the international break.