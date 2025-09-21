FC Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, When And Where To Watch Matchday 5 Clash

Barcelona have won 30 of their 44 encounters against Getafe in all competitions
Getafe’s physical defending and strategic play often slows down Barcelona’s attacking rhythm
The match is played at Estadi Johan Cruyff with a limited capacity of around 6,000
Following a solid 1-0 win away against Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona return to La Liga action with a home fixture against Getafe at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. The Blaugrana are unbeaten in the 2025-26 league with three wins and a draw and are eager to maintain momentum in their fifth league game. The team comes into this match after demolishing Valencia in their last league encounter and looks stronger following the international break.
Getafe, managed by José Bordalás, pose a unique challenge to Barcelona. Their physical and frustrating style of play has traditionally disrupted Barcelona’s flow. Known for tight defensive setups and aggressive marking, Getafe tend to park the bus and rely on quick counterattacks and set-pieces. Despite a good start to the season with three wins, their challenge will be to contain Barcelona’s dynamic front line while seeking to exploit any lapses.
The Estadi Johan Cruyff will host the match due to delays in the reopening of Camp Nou. The stadium’s smaller capacity creates a more intimate but intense atmosphere. Fans familiar with Barcelona’s style should expect a tactical battle as the Catalan giants aim to continue their unbeaten streak and extend their dominance over Getafe.
FC Barcelona Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26: Head-to-Head Record
Barcelona and Getafe have met 44 times across all competitions. Barcelona have won 30 matches, with 10 draws and only 4 wins for Getafe. Barcelona hold a strong goal advantage scoring 104 to Getafe’s 34. Barcelona legend Lionel Messi remains the all-time top scorer in this fixture with 21 goals.
FC Barcelona Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When to watch the FC Barcelona Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match?
Fans can watch the FC Barcelona Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match on Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the FC Barcelona Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match?
The match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.