FC Augsburg Vs VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy's Goal Sets Club Record As Die Roten Ease To Victory

Serhou Guirassy scored a second-half goal for Stuttgart to secure a 1-0 victory away to Augsburg, setting a new club record in the process. (More Football News)
Stuttgart have won their 22nd match this term, an incredible feat as they have never secured this number of victories in a single season. What makes this even more remarkable is, this time last year they were playing in a relegation play-off.
Guirassy scored the opening goal of a game for the 11th time this season. He is the only non-German player to do so more often in a season since Bremen's Ailton in 2003-04 (12 times). The forward increased his tally to 26 for the season with his strike just three minutes into the second half.
Seb Hoeness' side have scored in 30 of their 33 games - only Bayer Leverkusen (31) have scored goals in more matches in the German league this season. As they dominated the tie, Chris Fuehrich went close to adding a second, only to be denied by Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek.
This win lifts Stuttgart to second in the table above Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian side welcoming Wolfsburg to the Allianz Arena on Sunday.
Hoeness' team have already secured Champions League football for next season and, with one game left, this season has been a turnaround fans could only have dreamed of at the beginning of the season.
Data Debrief:
Stuttgart are undefeated in their last three games in the German Bundesliga - their last longer unbeaten streak since a run of 11 between January and April 2024.
Stuttgart have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 33 games, only Bayer Leverkusen (15) have done this more often in the German Bundesliga this season.
Augsburg have lost their last four games in the German Bundesliga. Their last joint-longest losing streak was from February to May 2020.