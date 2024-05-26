Football

FA Cup Final: Ratcliffe 'Proud' Of Man Utd's Win But Avoids Ten Hag In Celebratory Message

United defeated their nearest rivals, Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley, where Ratcliffe was in attendance with the other co-owners

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance at the Wembley Stadium.
Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe failed to mention manager Erik ten Hag by name when congratulating the team for its FA Cup final victory against Manchester City on Saturday. (More Football News)

The British billionaire was quick to say how proud he was after seeing United win its first trophy since he became a minority shareholder in February.

United won 2-1 at Wembley, where Ratcliffe was in attendance with the other co-owners. But a lack of direct reference to Ten Hag in Ratcliffe's message of congratulations was notable at a time when the Dutchman's future at the club remains uncertain and there are reports he is about to be fired.

“It is a glorious feeling to win the FA Cup final at Wembley,” Ratcliffe said in a statement. "Manchester United clearly were not the favorites to win today but they played with total commitment and skill and overcame one of the great teams in football. We are all very proud of the players and the staff who work tirelessly to support them.”

It was reported on Friday that Ten Hag would lose his job regardless of the result of the Cup final.

Victory gave him his second trophy in two seasons with United after winning the English League Cup last year. Ratcliffe, who owns petrochemicals giant INEOS, has assumed control of United's soccer operations after buying a 27.7% stake in the club.

Ten Hag said he has repeatedly been told by the owners that he is part of their plans, but could not confirm if that was still the case.

“If they don't want (me) anymore then I will hear it. But they told me many times (they want me),” he said. “When I started here I said I am here to win and also I want to build a team. Both I am doing, but if they don't want me anymore, I go anywhere else and then I keep going, like I do my whole managing career — winning games, winning trophies.”

