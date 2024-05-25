Football

FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Fernandes Says Ten Hag Deserved Title After Tough Season

The FA Cup victory comes amid strong reports that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be relieved of his duties in the near future following an eighth-placed finish in the English Premier League

Bruno Fernandes lifts the FA Cup.
info_icon

Bruno Fernandes believes Erik ten Hag and Manchester United deserved to win the FA Cup after a challenging campaign. (More Football News)

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo gave United a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in Saturday's final at Wembley.

The cup victory comes amid strong reports that manager Ten Hag will be relieved of his duties in the near future following an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

But with Ten Hag potentially going out on a high, Fernandes feels Ten Hag and the club earned their opportunity to walk up the famous Wembley steps to lift the FA Cup.

Mainoo and Garnacho celebrate United's second goal. - null
FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Mainoo Hails Man Utd Togetherness

BY Stats Perform

"It is crucial for everyone," Fernandes told the BBC. "We know the manager is under so much scrutiny. He deserves this, also everyone in the backroom staff and the players, we all deserve this.

"It was the last chance to get something positive from the season. We were here last season and we weren't good enough, and we had to see them [City] go up and get the trophy.

"They have great quality, great players, a great manager. We had to sacrifice and suffer but we did great things. I try my best to help the team."

In scoring United's second, Mainoo (19 years and 36 days) became the first English teenager to net in an FA Cup final since Steve MacKenzie for City against Tottenham in 1981 (19y 172d) and the youngest to do so since John Sissons for West Ham against Preston North End in 1964 (18y 215d).

Fernandes hailed the impact of Mainoo, who earlier this week was named in Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man England squad for the upcoming European Championships in Germany.

Kobbie Mainoo helped Manchester United win the FA Cup. - null
City 1-2 United, Manchester Derby: Garnacho, Mainoo Fire Red Devils To FA Cup Title

BY Stats Perform

"Kobbie Mainoo is really good, such a quality player and you can see the composure he had with the finish," Fernandes continued.

"He came through the academy and once more on the biggest stage in the world he showed it again.

"Congratulations to everyone, the staff, the players and all the fans, they have given us a big push. Finally, we have something to celebrate."

