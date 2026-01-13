FA Cup, 4th Round Draw: Giant-Killers Macclesfield Handed Brentford, Newcastle To Play Aston Villa

Macclesfield will welcome Premier League high-flyers Brentford in the FA Cup 4th round
Villa play yet another PL side in Newcastle
Chelsea head to Hull City as Rosenior visits his old team
Brentford will hope to avoid Crystal Palace's fate when they travel to sixth-tier Macclesfield in the FA Cup fourth round.
Macclesfield stunned the holders on Saturday, winning 2-1 to cause the biggest upset in FA Cup history.
It marked the first time a sixth-tier team had ever defeated a top-flight side in the competition, but Macclesfield will now get the chance to repeat the trick on the weekend of February 14 and 15.
Brentford, who are flying high in fifth in the Premier League, overcame Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in their third-round tie.
Arsenal have been drawn against 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic, while Manchester City will take on Salford City, which is part-owned by famous faces from Manchester United's past, or Swindon Town.
Chelsea head to Hull City, making for a reunion with his former club for new Blues boss Liam Rosenior, while Liverpool or Barnsley, who face off on Monday, will host Brighton.
Aston Villa and Newcastle United go head-to-head in an all Premier League tie, and Leeds United must go up against Birmingham City.
Mansfield Town beat Sheffield United 4-3 on Sunday, and their reward is a clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.
FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Liverpool or Barnsley v Brighton
Stoke City v Fulham
Oxford United v Sunderland
Southampton v Leicester City
Wrexham v Ipswich Town
Arsenal v Wigan Athletic
Hull City v Chelsea
Burton Albion v West Ham
Burnley v Mansfield Town
Norwich City v West Brom
Port Vale v Bristol City
Grimsby Town v Wolves
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Salford City or Swindon Town
Macclesfield v Brentford
Birmingham City v Leeds United