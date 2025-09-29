Everton Vs West Ham Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

After losing 2-1 in a London derby against Crystal Palace last week, West Ham are sitting near the foot of the Premier League table in 19th, with only Wolves making a worse start

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo takes West Ham training
info_icon

West Ham's new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is relishing the challenge as he prepares to oversee his first game in charge against Everton on Monday.

The Hammers parted company with Graham Potter on Saturday, after only winning one of their first six games of the season in all competitions.

After losing 2-1 in a London derby against Crystal Palace last week, West Ham are sitting near the foot of the Premier League table in 19th, with only Wolves making a worse start.

Nuno joins after being sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this month, with West Ham becoming the fourth club he has managed in the Premier League, after Tottenham, Wolves and Forest.

"It feels good. I’m very happy to be here. I'm honoured and ready to work. I’m glad to face the challenge," said Nuno during his unveiling.

"First of all, what is important is that now we know each other, mainly us, the squad, the players. This is what is more important now. We are here working. We started yesterday, realising that this is a big, big club.

"There are expectations, but before all the expectations, all the achievements that we desire, that we want to do, we must create a platform of knowledge, of coming closer to the fans, the team and the fans. And from there we can start building."

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, Everton have enjoyed a solid start to their campaign, having registered two wins and a draw in their last four games.

That said, David Moyes’ side lost in the league last time out, falling to a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, before exiting the EFL Cup on Tuesday after a 2-0 loss to Wolves.

Everton head into Monday's match having only managed one win in their last five Premier League home meetings with West Ham (D1 L3), with David Moyes present in the dugout for each of those fixtures — once as Everton boss and four times in charge of the Hammers.

"We're really pleased with the way we've started the season. We've done a lot of good things, so we hope we can continue it,” Moyes said during his pre-match press conference.

"We've had good results at the new stadium too, so let's hope we can keep that going."

After leading West Ham to the Conference League title in 2023, Moyes left Monday’s opposition by mutual consent at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

"It's great to see them all. I had a big relationship with so many of the players and staff, and everybody at the club. It was good. We had some great times together," Moyes added.

"They were really good people to work for."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Jack Grealish

Grealish has been a player reborn since he made the loan switch to Everton during the recent transfer window. Only Bruno Fernandes (15) has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Grealish's 13.

Grealish has also won more fouls than any other player (17), having completed eight of his 19 dribbles so far this term.

West Ham – Callum Wilson

Wilson has scored eight goals in his last seven Premier League games against Everton, in the form of four braces. Overall in the competition, he’s only netted more against his current side (12) than he has against the Toffees (eight).

Having featured four times off the bench, he has made a decent impact, with the forward winning 11 of his 23 duels and completing five of his six dribbles so far.

MATCH PREDICTION: EVERTON WIN

Everton have lost just two of their 12 Premier League home matches (four wins, six draws) since Moyes' return. The Toffees are also aiming to keep a clean sheet in each of their first three home games of a season for the first time since 1987-88.

Since the start of 2021, West Ham have only recorded more Premier League victories against Wolves (six) than they have against Everton (five). However, both league meetings between the Hammers and Everton last season ended in draws.

Everton have yet to concede a goal at their new home, Hill Dickinson Stadium, winning 2-0 against Brighton and drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa.

Only Swansea City (at Swansea.com Stadium) and Tottenham (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) have kept clean sheets in each of their opening three home league games at their new home grounds.

West Ham's former boss Potter had the worst Premier League loss rate of any permanent manager in their history, losing 12 of 23 games (52%) before his departure earlier this week. Despite this, the Hammers have been in good form on the road recently, winning three of their last four away matches (with one defeat).

So far this season, West Ham have conceded 13 goals despite an expected goals against (xGA) total of 7.8, meaning they have allowed five more goals than expected – the largest negative xG difference in the Premier League to date.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Everton – 52.8%

Draw – 24.2%

West Ham – 23.1%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Outplay PAK To Lift Record Ninth Title

  2. Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Records With Stunning 4-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar's Obstructing Field Appeal Against Salman Raises Eyebrows

  4. Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

  5. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Calcutta High Court Rules Deportation Illegal, Orders Return Of Six West Bengal Residents From Bangladesh

  3. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  4. Bhagat Singh: The Rebel Who Spoke In Silence

  5. Curfew Continues for Fourth Day in Leh After Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Trump To Convene Top Congressional Leaders In Last-Ditch Bid To Avert Government Shutdown

  2. Russia Unleashes Massive Drone And Missile Barrage On Ukraine Attacks Ongoing

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  5. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations