Everton secured a 1-0 victory against Sheffield United at Goodison Park thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure’s seventh Premier League goal of the season. (More Football News)
The Toffees were already assured of safety heading into Saturday’s contest, but they kept their positive run of form going against their already-relegated opponents.
Doucoure enjoyed a host of chances in the first half before his breakthrough arrived in the 31st minute after good play from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Ben Brereton Diaz looked bright for the away side in the second half, but he couldn’t help mount a comeback for Chris Wilder’s men, who will finish the season in 20th place.
Dwight McNeil’s floated delivery to the back post should have led to a goal after he found the head of Doucoure in space in the 11th minute, but he failed to divert his effort into the back of the net from a few yards out.
Just minutes later, Doucoure was presented with another gilt-edged chance as he arrived in the box one-on-one with the goalkeeper from Calvert-Lewin’s cutback, but Wes Foderingham spread himself well to make a superb stop.
The Toffees eventually opened the scoring in the 31st minute after Calvert-Lewin latched on to a throughball from McNeil before rounding the goalkeeper, and he picked out Doucoure inside the box to head into an empty net.
Brereton Diaz found himself in space on the edge of the penalty area after the break as the Blades searched for an equaliser, but his shot flew into the stand behind the goal.
Shortly after, the lively Brereton Diaz broke into the Everton box and looked to create a goalscoring opportunity, but a strong last-ditch challenge from James Tarkowski prevented a shot on goal.
Wilder’s side continued to push in the final stages of the game, and Cameron Archer was allowed space to turn on the edge in the 80th minute, but he dragged his shot wide as the Blades were on the end of another loss.
Everton's unbeaten run continues
Since losing 6-0 to Chelsea, Everton have won four and drawn one of their five Premier League games - their longest unbeaten run of the season.
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has now kept 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, with that his second most in a single campaign after 2018-19 (14).
The Toffees remain in 15th place in the table after picking up the victory, one point ahead of Brentford as they aim to finish as high as possible now safety is confirmed.
101 goals conceded for the Blades
Sheffield United have conceded 101 Premier League goals this season - just the second side to do so in a single campaign in the competition after Swindon in 1993-94. In a 38-game (or less) English top-flight season, only Darwen (112 in 1891-92) and Leicester City (102 in 1908-09) have shipped more.
The Blades will end the season in 20th place in the Premier League table, regardless of their result on the final day, with the Yorkshire side now preparing for at least one season back in the Championship.
Wilder and his team will host top-four chasing Tottenham in their last fixture of the campaign, with the Bramall Lane faithful getting the chance to see their side for the final time this season.