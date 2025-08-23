Everton Vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Match Prediction, Players To Watch

Everton host Brighton in their Premier League opener at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Check out the key players to watch, match prediction, and win probability here

Stats Perform
Everton Vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26 Preview
David Moyes will lead Everton out in their first game at their new stadium.
  • Everton face Brighton, with Ndiaye and Grealish likely to make an impact

  • Everton look to bounce back after a 1-0 loss to Leeds; Brighton aim to recover from a late draw with Fulham

  • Fabian Hurzeler expects Brighton to challenge strongly; the match is tipped to be tight

David Moyes is relishing the first Premier League match at Hill Dickinson Stadium as his Everton team prepare to host Brighton on Sunday.

The Toffees fell to a late defeat in their Premier League opener against Leeds United on Monday, conceding an 84th-minute penalty in a 1-0 loss at Elland Road.

Everton ended their time at Goodison Park on a high last season, bowing out with a 2-0 win over Southampton thanks to a brace from Iliman Ndiaye.

Moyes is optimistic about starting at the new stadium, but he remains wary of the challenge they will face against Brighton.

“We're all really looking forward to the new stadium,” said Moyes. “It's something that's been on the horizon for so long, and it's now here.

“We hope we can get used to it as quickly as we can. Everyone knows a new stadium is never that easy, but it's something we're really excited about now.

“Brighton are a very progressive football club who do a good job year-on-year. They buy and sell extremely well.

“Their model is very good for what their club needs, and more importantly, they've got a really good football team.”

Brighton also dropped points late on in the first game of their league campaign, conceding a 97th-minute equaliser to Fulham in a 1-1 home draw.

Fabian Hurzeler is sure his side will give Everton a real challenge at their new stadium, while praising the Toffee's addition of Jack Grealish on loan.

“The atmosphere [at Goodison Park] was a special atmosphere so I expect the same this weekend,” said Hurzeler.

“We are looking forward to seeing the new stadium but we are not there to be the nice club.

“Moyes' teams are always very organised and difficult to create chances [against]. You have to be awake all the time.

“Grealish is a great signing and I'm sure he will help Everton, he is an unbelievable talent.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Carlos Alcaraz

Despite failing to find the back of the net against Leeds, Carlos Alcaraz was one of Everton’s better performers.

The 22-year-old, who scored twice last season and provided three assists in 15 games after arriving on loan, recorded the only shot on target for the Toffees while also registering the most touches in the opposition box (three).

Brighton – Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck has been involved in 10 Premier League goals in 18 appearances against Everton (five goals, five assists) and is one of only nine players with both five goals and five assists against the Toffees.

He has also scored in his last two away starts against Everton, but he only made an appearance off the bench against Fulham last weekend.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

This will be the first-ever competitive game at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium. Just one of the 10 clubs to have played at two different permanent home grounds in the Premier League have lost their first such game at their new home (five wins, four draws), with Southampton going down 2-0 to Chelsea at St Mary’s in August 2001.

Everton won their first home Premier League game in five consecutive seasons between 2017-18 and 2021-22, but they have lost their last three without scoring.

The Toffees are also looking to avoid an unwanted record. They have lost their first two games in each of the last three seasons, with no team in English top-flight history having lost their first two matches in four consecutive seasons (without a relegation between).

Having lost each of their first four Premier League away games against Everton, Brighton are now unbeaten in their last four visits (W3 D1).

Everton will have to keep a keen eye on Jan Paul van Hecke this weekend. The defender made 29 line-breaking passes on matchday one of the Premier League season, 12 more than any other player. He was also the only player to reach double figures for line-breaking passes under high-intensity pressure from an opponent (20).

The Seagulls ended the 2024-25 campaign with two away wins on the bounce. They last won three away games in a row in January 2023, the third of which was away at Everton.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Everton – 32.4%

Draw – 26.8%

Brighton – 40.9%

