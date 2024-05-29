Football

European Championship 2024: Czech Republic Unveil Squad - Bayer Leverkusen Stars Secure Places

The Czechs have a training camp in Schladming, Austria, before playing two warmup matches against Malta in Grodig, Austria, on June 7 and North Macedonia in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove three days later

X | Czech Football National Team
Czech Republic National Football Team. Photo: X | Czech Football National Team
A trio of Bayer Leverkusen players who won the Bundesliga and the German Cup unbeaten headline the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship. (More Football News)

Forwards Patrik Schick and Adam Hložek and goalkeeper Matej Kovár were in the 26-man squad named by coach Ivan Hašek on Tuesday.

West Ham midfielder Tomáš Soucek will captain the Czechs, and picked with clubmate and right back Vladimír Coufal.

Viktoria Plzen midfielder Lukáš Cerv made the squad for the first time.

“I trust these players and hope they're ready to fight for us to be successful,” Hašek said.

The team opens the tournament in Germany in Group F on June 18 against Portugal in Leipzig followed by Georgia on June 22 and Turkey four days later in Hamburg.

The team opens the tournament in Germany in Group F on June 18 against Portugal in Leipzig followed by Georgia on June 22 and Turkey four days later in Hamburg.

Czech Republic:

Goalkeepers: Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague), Matej Kovár (Leverkusen), Vítezslav Jaroš (Sturm Graz).

Defenders: Vladimír Coufal (West Ham), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Tomáš Holeš (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranác (Viktoria Plzen), Ladislav Krejcí (Sparta Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague), Tomáš Vlcek (Slavia Prague), David Jurásek (Hoffenheim), Martin Vitík (Sparta Prague).

Midfielders: Tomáš Soucek (West Ham), Michal Sadílek (Twente), Antonín Barák (Fiorentina), Lukáš Provod (Slavia Prague), Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord), Václav Cerný (Wolfsburg), Matej Jurásek (Slavia Prague), Pavel Šulc (Viktoria Plzen), Lukáš Cerv (Viktoria Plzen).

Forwards: Patrik Schick (Leverkusen), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), Tomáš Chorý (Viktoria Plzen), Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Prague), Adam Hložek (Leverkusen) .

