Slavia Prague 2-4 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League: Fermin Lopez Leads Blaugrana Win
Barcelona are in ninth place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 despite a 4-2 win at Slavia Prague on Thursday (January 22, 2026), and risk having to go through the playoffs to advance. Fermin Lopez scored twice as Barca fought back, with a stunning long-range effort the pick of his goals. Prague led after 10 minutes through Vasil Kusej, but Lopez struck twice to give Barcelona the lead. A Robert Lewandowski own goal leveled the game before halftime. Substitute Dan Olmo curled into the top corner to put Barcelona in front again and Lewandowski scored at the end to seal the 4-2 win.
