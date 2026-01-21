Slavia Prague Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Catalans Seek Top-Eight Push In Czechia

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 7 fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Slavia Prague and FC Barcelona at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. This is a must-win match for Hansi Flick’s Blaugrana, who need all three points to keep their hopes of finishing in the top eight alive. The Catalans sit in 15th place with just 10 points from six matches. Slavia Prague, meanwhile, enter the clash as underdogs. The Czech champions are winless in the tournament, but will look for an upset tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Slavia Prague vs Barcelona match right here.

