Football

Euro 2024 Friendlies Wrap: Ireland Beat Hungary 2-1 Via Injury Time Goal

That late strike ended Hungary’s 14-match unbeaten run (W9 D5) since losing 2-0 to Italy in a Nations League match back in September 2022

Troy Parrott celebrates his late winner for Ireland alongside Robbie Brady in Dublin
info_icon

Troy Parrott proved the last-gasp hero as Ireland stole a 2-1 friendly victory over Hungary, who suffered a blow less than two weeks before their Euro 2024 campaign starts. (More Football News)

Adam Idah opened the scoring in the first half at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, only for Adam Lang to level for the visitors four minutes later.

Yet Marco Rossi's team, who face Switzerland in their Euros opener on June 15, fell to late defeat as Parrott delivered a 92nd-minute winner for the home side.

That late strike ended Hungary’s 14-match unbeaten run (W9 D5) since losing 2-0 to Italy in a Nations League match back in September 2022.

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action. - Photo Courtesy: X/ @ChampionsLeague
Georgia At UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Team Play Their First European Championship As Divisions Deepen At Home

BY Associated Press

Rossi may not be too concerned as that run was their longest undefeated streak since an 18-match streak between September 1954 and November 1955.

Hungary will also take comfort from the dominance of Dominik Szoboszlai, who created six chances in this match, the most of any player on the pitch and the same amount as all of his team-mates combined.

Switzerland, who join Hungary, Scotland and hosts Germany at the upcoming European Championship, were victorious on Tuesday after a 4-0 success against lowly Estonia.

Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Zeki Amdouni and Nico Elvedi were all on target at Swissporarena in Lucerne as Murat Yakin's men eased to a convincing warm-up win.

Switzerland continue their preparations for the Euros with their next friendly against Austria, who battled to a 2-1 victory over Serbia in Vienna.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann. - null
Germany 0-0 Ukraine: Euro 2024 Hosts Held In Stalemate

BY Stats Perform

Christoph Baumgartner scored one and assisted another for Patrick Wimmer before Strahinja Pavlovic pulled one back for Dragan Stojkovic's side.

Serbia open their Euro 2024 campaign against England on June 16 before meeting Slovenia, who were triumphant earlier in a day littered by international action.

Armenia's Varazdat Haroyan levelled after Jan Mlakar's early opener for Slovenia before veteran Josip Ilicic snatched a 2-1 victory for England's group opponents.

In the least entertaining game of the midweek action, Romania and Bulgaria shared a goalless draw in Bucharest.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Ends As BJP Sweeps Odisha | Full Winners List
  2. India Deserves Faster Economic Growth That's Ecologically Sustainable: Jairam Ramesh
  3. Pak Intruder Held Near LoC In J-K's Poonch
  4. Air Canada Delhi-Toronto Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found
  5. Temple Gutted In Fire In J-K
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Breaches Rs 20 Crore-Mark
  2. Shekhar Suman Praises Katrina Kaif's Journey In Bollywood, Says Son Adhyayan Can Learn From Her Trajectory
  3. Neha Sharma Expresses Gratitude For Her Father's Supporters In Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  5. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  2. India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri's Last Outing
  3. England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Mott Adamant ENG Had 'all Things In Favour' Before Washout
  4. Women's Euro 2025: England's Qualification Hopes 'Boosted' After France Win
  5. Italy 0-0 Turkiye: Injury Worries Mount For Azzurri In Pre-Euro 2024 Stalemate
World News
  1. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  2. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  3. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  4. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  5. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Key Post-Result Meets In Delhi Today; INDIA To Decide PM Face Says Thackeray