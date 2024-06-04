Football

Germany 0-0 Ukraine: Euro 2024 Hosts Held In Stalemate

Ilkay Gundogan missed a key chance in the first half, tamely firing at Anatoliy Trubin as he failed to break the deadlock in the Germany vs Ukraine friendly in the run-up to Euro 2024

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.
Germany's penultimate friendly before Euro 2024 ended in a frustrating 0-0 draw against Ukraine on Monday. (More Football News)

Maximilian Beier proved a threat off the bench for the hosts, striking the bar and forcing a good stop out of the goalkeeper.

Germany were indebted to Manuel Neuer too, as he made big saves to keep out Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko to ensure Ukraine's wait for a win over Die Mannschaft went on. 

Data Debrief: Die Mannschaft Misfire

Germany created an expected goals tally (xG) of 2.4 against Ukraine, having 27 shots at Trubin's goal, though only five were on target. 

They dominated in all areas of the game but lacked a clinical edge to get a win in front of the home fans. 

