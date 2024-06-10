Euro 2024: De Jong Returns To Netherlands Training But May Not Make Their Tournament Opener

Frenkie de Jong has returned to non-contact training with the Netherlands as he steps up his recovery from an ankle injury, but he may not make their Euro 2024 opener against Poland. (More Football News)
De Jong was included in Ronald Koeman's final 26-man squad for the Euros despite an ankle issue preventing him from featuring for Barcelona since a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid on April 21.
He made 30 appearances across all competitions as the Blaugrana endured a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, finishing well adrift of Madrid at the top of LaLiga and exiting the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight.
He has been a fixture in the Oranje side since making his senior international debut in 2018, and Koeman is hopeful he might play a part in Group D fixtures against France and Austria, even if he is not available for their opening game against Poland next Sunday.
"He was part of training but we kept him away from any contact," Koeman said at a press conference ahead of Monday's final warm-up game against Iceland.
"It is possible that Frenkie will not make it to the first match, but we can wait until the second or third game. That's a possibility.
"Even if he can't play the first two games, we'll stick with him. But if it looks as if he will miss the entire group stage, I might have to rethink his selection."
In De Jong's absence, PSV's Jerdy Schouten started in midfield alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and Ryan Gravenbech as the Netherlands beat Canada 4-0 in a friendly on Thursday.
Asked about the general condition of his squad, Koeman added: "A number of the players had some rest towards the end of the season and came in fresh.
"There were also players who were not yet ready for a full 90 minutes, but we were able to train well. It is up to us to loosen the reins in time, to start the first match super fit."
Euro 2024 will be the 11th edition of the tournament to feature the Netherlands, who won their only major international trophy when the competition was last held exclusively in Germany in 1988.
Only Germany (six times) have reached at least the semi-finals of the Euros more often than the Oranje (four times) since 1988. However, they have not made the final four since 2004.