Just four sides remain at Euro 2024 with the final in Berlin next Sunday now within touching distance. (More Football News)
England came through another nerve-jangling affair, this time against Switzerland, needing penalties to confirm their place in the semi-finals.
They will face the Netherlands in Dortmund next Wednesday, with Ronald Koeman's side coming from a goal down to knock Turkiye out of the competition.
After another rollercoaster day of knockout football, we take a deep dive into the best Opta statistics from Germany.
England 1-1 Switzerland (aet, 5-3 pens): Three Lions rewrite penalty history
Gareth Southgate marked his 100th game in charge of England with a win, in the end.
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive spot-kick following a 1-1 draw, having seen Jordan Pickford save Manuel Akanji's first penalty for the Swiss.
Pickford's stop was his fourth saved from 14 penalties he has faced in shoot-outs at major tournaments, further proving why he is indispensable within this England team.
Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney all scored their penalties before Alexander-Arnold's winner, showing nerves of steel from 15 yards.
It was just the second time, in their 10th shoot-out at a major tournament, that England scored every one of their penalties (5/5), also doing so against Spain at Euro 1996 (4/4).
While Southgate has his critics, the Three Lions have now reached the semi-finals in consecutive European Championships for the first time.
Since the group stage was introduced in 1980, the Three Lions had only got to that stage once before the appointment of Southgate, doing so in 1996 with Southgate playing in every England game at their home tournament.
But England's lack of attacking threat was concerning once again, with Saka's 80th-minute equaliser their first shot on target in Dusseldorf.
Saka's 11th international goal saw him become only the third Arsenal player to score for England at the Euros, after Tony Adams in 1988 and Theo Walcott in 2012.
Failing to get the job done in normal time has been a regular theme for the Three Lions at the European Championships.
Since Euro 96, England have played 11 knockout matches at the Euros and eight of those have gone to extra-time, including the last four in a row.
Bellingham, England's hero from their last-16 clash against Slovakia, almost found another goal in extra-time, only to see his effort saved by Yann Sommer.
The Real Madrid star won his 34th cap for the Three Lions, with all of them coming while playing for non-British sides (24 with Borussia Dortmund, 10 with Real Madrid). Only David Beckham (55) and Owen Hargreaves (39) have won more England caps while playing for non-British clubs.
For Switzerland, however, their woes in the knockout stages continued as they fell short once more.
They have now been eliminated on all five of their major tournament quarter-final appearances: the 1934, 1938 and 1954 World Cups, and Euro 2020 and 2024.
Breel Embolo was a shining light for Murat Yakin's side, scoring his fifth goal at a major tournament for Switzerland, a tally only bettered by Xherdan Shaqiri (10) and Josef Hugi (six).
Netherlands 2-1 Turkiye: Oranje return to familiar ground with new kids on the block
Once one of the powerhouses of European football, the Netherlands have risen to within 90 minutes of the top again with their latest triumph over Turkiye.
The Oranje reached the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time since 2004, with the help of their exciting forward line.
Only Spain and Germany (11 each) have scored more goals at Euro 2024 thus far than the Netherlands (nine).
Their equaliser came from an unlikely source, however. Stefan de Vrij’s header was his first strike for his nation since March 2015 against Spain – nine years and 97 days ago.
The turnaround was complete six minutes later, with Cody Gakpo believing he had gone out on his own in the race for the Golden Boot, only for the goal to be credited to Mert Muldur, who put through his own net under pressure from the Liverpool man.
It was the first own goal the Netherlands have benefitted from at the Euros since 2004 (Jorge Andrade versus Portugal).
For Turkiye, they can depart Germany with their heads held high, having reached the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time since 2008.
Arda Guler has been a shining light throughout their campaign. The 19-year-old provided his second assist of the Euros for Samet Akaydin's opener, becoming the second teenager to tee up multiple goals at this edition after Lamine Yamal (three).
There had been just two occasions on record (since 1968) of a teenager providing multiple assists at a single tournament in each of the 14 previous editions combined (Enzo Scifo in 1984, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004).
Akaydin's header was Turkiye's fourth goal scored via defenders at Euro 2024, the most by any nation at a single edition of the European Championships.
The Fenerbahce defender also became Vincenzo Montella's seventh different goalscorer at Euro 2024, the most different scorers (excluding own goals) they’ve had at a major tournament.