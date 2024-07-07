Football

Euro 2024 Data Dive: Southgate Rewrites England Penalty History, Netherlands Reach Familiar Ground

After another rollercoaster day of knockout football, we take a deep dive into the best Opta statistics from Germany

England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on penalties against Switzerland
info_icon

Just four sides remain at Euro 2024 with the final in Berlin next Sunday now within touching distance. (More Football News)

England came through another nerve-jangling affair, this time against Switzerland, needing penalties to confirm their place in the semi-finals. 

They will face the Netherlands in Dortmund next Wednesday, with Ronald Koeman's side coming from a goal down to knock Turkiye out of the competition. 

After another rollercoaster day of knockout football, we take a deep dive into the best Opta statistics from Germany. 

England 1-1 Switzerland (aet, 5-3 pens): Three Lions rewrite penalty history

Gareth Southgate marked his 100th game in charge of England with a win, in the end.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive spot-kick following a 1-1 draw, having seen Jordan Pickford save Manuel Akanji's first penalty for the Swiss. 

Pickford's stop was his fourth saved from 14 penalties he has faced in shoot-outs at major tournaments, further proving why he is indispensable within this England team. 

Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney all scored their penalties before Alexander-Arnold's winner, showing nerves of steel from 15 yards. 

It was just the second time, in their 10th shoot-out at a major tournament, that England scored every one of their penalties (5/5), also doing so against Spain at Euro 1996 (4/4).

While Southgate has his critics, the Three Lions have now reached the semi-finals in consecutive European Championships for the first time. 

Since the group stage was introduced in 1980, the Three Lions had only got to that stage once before the appointment of Southgate, doing so in 1996 with Southgate playing in every England game at their home tournament.

But England's lack of attacking threat was concerning once again, with Saka's 80th-minute equaliser their first shot on target in Dusseldorf.

Saka's 11th international goal saw him become only the third Arsenal player to score for England at the Euros, after Tony Adams in 1988 and Theo Walcott in 2012.

info_icon

Failing to get the job done in normal time has been a regular theme for the Three Lions at the European Championships. 

Since Euro 96, England have played 11 knockout matches at the Euros and eight of those have gone to extra-time, including the last four in a row.

Bellingham, England's hero from their last-16 clash against Slovakia, almost found another goal in extra-time, only to see his effort saved by Yann Sommer. 

The Real Madrid star won his 34th cap for the Three Lions, with all of them coming while playing for non-British sides (24 with Borussia Dortmund, 10 with Real Madrid). Only David Beckham (55) and Owen Hargreaves (39) have won more England caps while playing for non-British clubs.

For Switzerland, however, their woes in the knockout stages continued as they fell short once more. 

They have now been eliminated on all five of their major tournament quarter-final appearances: the 1934, 1938 and 1954 World Cups, and Euro 2020 and 2024.

Breel Embolo was a shining light for Murat Yakin's side, scoring his fifth goal at a major tournament for Switzerland, a tally only bettered by Xherdan Shaqiri (10) and Josef Hugi (six). 

info_icon

Netherlands 2-1 Turkiye: Oranje return to familiar ground with new kids on the block

Once one of the powerhouses of European football, the Netherlands have risen to within 90 minutes of the top again with their latest triumph over Turkiye. 

The Oranje reached the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time since 2004, with the help of their exciting forward line. 

Only Spain and Germany (11 each) have scored more goals at Euro 2024 thus far than the Netherlands (nine). 

Their equaliser came from an unlikely source, however. Stefan de Vrij’s header was his first strike for his nation since March 2015 against Spain – nine years and 97 days ago.

The turnaround was complete six minutes later, with Cody Gakpo believing he had gone out on his own in the race for the Golden Boot, only for the goal to be credited to Mert Muldur, who put through his own net under pressure from the Liverpool man.

It was the first own goal the Netherlands have benefitted from at the Euros since 2004 (Jorge Andrade versus Portugal).

For Turkiye, they can depart Germany with their heads held high, having reached the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time since 2008. 

Arda Guler has been a shining light throughout their campaign. The 19-year-old provided his second assist of the Euros for Samet Akaydin's opener, becoming the second teenager to tee up multiple goals at this edition after Lamine Yamal (three).

There had been just two occasions on record (since 1968) of a teenager providing multiple assists at a single tournament in each of the 14 previous editions combined (Enzo Scifo in 1984, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004).

Advertisement

info_icon

Akaydin's header was Turkiye's fourth goal scored via defenders at Euro 2024, the most by any nation at a single edition of the European Championships. 

The Fenerbahce defender also became Vincenzo Montella's seventh different goalscorer at Euro 2024, the most different scorers (excluding own goals) they’ve had at a major tournament. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 WC Pitch Controversy: Curator Says AFG Vs SA Didn't Go As Planned; Seeking Balance Backfired - Report
  2. MS Dhoni: Former India, CSK Skipper Cuts Cake On 43rd Birthday With Wife Sakshi - Watch
  3. England Women Beat New Zealand By 59 Runs In 1st T20I - In Pics
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Stun World Champions India In Low-Scoring Thriller - In Pics
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match?
Football News
  1. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
  2. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Defeat Brazil On Penalties To Seal Semi-Final Spot - In Pics
  3. ENG 1-1 SUI, UEFA Euro 2024: England Defeat SUI In A Penalty Shootout To Reach Semifinals - Match Report
  4. COL Vs PAN, Copa America 2024: Colombia Run Riot In Arizona To Put Five Past Panama - In Pics
  5. URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Edge Out Brazil On Penalties, Reach Semis - Match Report
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Voting Begins In Runoff Polls In France; Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow
  2. Class 11 Student Stabs Teacher To Death In Assam Classroom
  3. Assam Floods: Body Of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into Drain Recovered
  4. NEET 2024: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Over NEET UG Exam Row, Irregularities On July 8 | What We Know
  5. Day After Kulgam Twin Encounters, Soldier Injured In Militant Attack On Army Camp In J&K’s Rajouri
Entertainment News
  1. Ryan Reynolds Wants To Collaborate With Ranveer Singh; Calls Him 'Amazing' And 'Funny'
  2. 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh Makes First Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport After He Went Missing- Watch
  3. Jon Landau Passes Away: Oscar-Winning 'Titanic', 'Avatar' Producer Dies At 63
  4. 'Kill' Box Office Collection Day 2: Lakshya Lalwani-Raghav Juyal Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth
  5. Shatrughan Sinha On Luv Sinha Skipping Sonakshi's Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: Family Subjected To Vicious Smear Campaign
US News
  1. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  2. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
  3. After Caribbean And Mexico, Hurricane Beryl Heads Towards Texas | When To Expect Landfall
  4. Pennsylvania State Capitol Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email 'In The Name Of Palestine'
  5. How Much Did The Ambanis Pay Justin Bieber For His Pre-Wedding Performance In Mumbai? Here's What The Reports Say
World News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Voting Begins In Runoff Polls In France; Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow
  2. France Elections 2024: As Far-Right Aims For Power, Final Round Of Voting To Decide Fate | Details
  3. 'Journey Of Democracy': Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Rishi Sunak After Loss In UK Elections
  4. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  5. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP